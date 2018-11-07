Edition:
Air show over China

J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
A J-10B fighter jet of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

A J-10B fighter jet of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A J-10B fighter jet of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform. China Daily via REUTERS

People watch J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
People watch J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform. China Daily via REUTERS
A J-20 stealth fighter of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

A J-20 stealth fighter of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A J-20 stealth fighter of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)'s Bayi Aerobatic Team during a test flight at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)'s Bayi Aerobatic Team during a test flight at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)'s Bayi Aerobatic Team during a test flight at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
Red Falcon, an aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, rehearses ahead of the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

Red Falcon, an aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, rehearses ahead of the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Red Falcon, an aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, rehearses ahead of the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch K-8 jets of Red Falcon aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch K-8 jets of Red Falcon aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
People watch K-8 jets of Red Falcon aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
A JF-17 Thunder fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force performs at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

A JF-17 Thunder fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force performs at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A JF-17 Thunder fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force performs at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
