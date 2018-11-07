Air show over China
J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform during Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
A J-10B fighter jet of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform. China Daily via REUTERS
A J-20 stealth fighter of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)'s Bayi Aerobatic Team during a test flight at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
Red Falcon, an aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, rehearses ahead of the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch K-8 jets of Red Falcon aerobatic team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force perform at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
A JF-17 Thunder fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force performs at the Zhuhai Airshow. REUTERS/Stringer
