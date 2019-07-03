Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

Blood stains are seen on a police car at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. It was the highest publicly reported toll from an air strike or shelling since eastern forces under...more

Blood stains are seen on a police car at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. It was the highest publicly reported toll from an air strike or shelling since eastern forces under Khalifa Haftar launched a ground and aerial offensive three months ago to take Tripoli, the base of Libya's internationally recognized government. United Nations Libya envoy Ghassan Salame condemned the strike, saying it "clearly amounts to the level of a war crime". REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

