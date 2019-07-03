Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 3, 2019 | 6:20pm EDT

Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Libya July 3, 2019. An air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Tuesday, killing at least 44 people and wounding more than 130, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Libya July 3, 2019. An air strike hit a detention...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Libya July 3, 2019. An air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Tuesday, killing at least 44 people and wounding more than 130, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
1 / 17
Blood stains are seen on a police car at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. It was the highest publicly reported toll from an air strike or shelling since eastern forces under Khalifa Haftar launched a ground and aerial offensive three months ago to take Tripoli, the base of Libya's internationally recognized government. United Nations Libya envoy Ghassan Salame condemned the strike, saying it "clearly amounts to the level of a war crime". REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Blood stains are seen on a police car at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. It was the highest publicly reported toll from an air strike or shelling since eastern forces under...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Blood stains are seen on a police car at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. It was the highest publicly reported toll from an air strike or shelling since eastern forces under Khalifa Haftar launched a ground and aerial offensive three months ago to take Tripoli, the base of Libya's internationally recognized government. United Nations Libya envoy Ghassan Salame condemned the strike, saying it "clearly amounts to the level of a war crime". REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
2 / 17
A wounded migrant receives medical care after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura, in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said it was the second strike on the center during the recent fighting, even though its coordinates had been communicated to the warring sides. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A wounded migrant receives medical care after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura, in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said it was the second strike on the center...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A wounded migrant receives medical care after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura, in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said it was the second strike on the center during the recent fighting, even though its coordinates had been communicated to the warring sides. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
3 / 17
Belongings of migrants are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Libya is one of the main departure points for African migrants, fleeing poverty and war, to try to reach Italy by boat, but many are picked up and brought back by the Libyan coast guard, supported by the European Union. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Belongings of migrants are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Libya is one of the main departure points for African migrants, fleeing poverty and war, to try to reach...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Belongings of migrants are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Libya is one of the main departure points for African migrants, fleeing poverty and war, to try to reach Italy by boat, but many are picked up and brought back by the Libyan coast guard, supported by the European Union. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
4 / 17
A migrant picks up her belongings from rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. The hangar-type detention center is next to a military camp, one of several in Tajoura, east of Tripoli s center, which have been targeted by air strikes for weeks. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A migrant picks up her belongings from rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. The hangar-type detention center is next to a military camp, one of several in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A migrant picks up her belongings from rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. The hangar-type detention center is next to a military camp, one of several in Tajoura, east of Tripoli s center, which have been targeted by air strikes for weeks. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
5 / 17
Migrants' clothes are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Migrants' clothes are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Migrants' clothes are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
6 / 17
Wounded migrants lie on hospital beds after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura, in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Wounded migrants lie on hospital beds after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura, in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Wounded migrants lie on hospital beds after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura, in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
7 / 17
Satellite imagery of the aftermath of the airstrike that hit a migrant centre in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Satellite imagery of the aftermath of the airstrike that hit a migrant centre in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Satellite imagery of the aftermath of the airstrike that hit a migrant centre in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 17
Bags with bodies of migrants who died after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura are seen in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Bags with bodies of migrants who died after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura are seen in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Bags with bodies of migrants who died after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura are seen in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
9 / 17
Blood stains are seen amidst debris at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, that was hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Blood stains are seen amidst debris at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, that was hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Blood stains are seen amidst debris at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, that was hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
10 / 17
A policeman is seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A policeman is seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A policeman is seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
11 / 17
Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli,, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS

Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli,, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli,, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS
Close
12 / 17
Blood stains are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Blood stains are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Blood stains are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
13 / 17
Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS

Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS
Close
14 / 17
A migrant picks up her belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A migrant picks up her belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A migrant picks up her belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
15 / 17
Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS

Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS
Close
16 / 17
Migrants are seen with their belongings at the yard of a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Migrants are seen with their belongings at the yard of a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Migrants are seen with their belongings at the yard of a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Next Slideshows

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

4:05pm EDT
Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.

2:15pm EDT
Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire...

1:35pm EDT
Chile's solar eclipse

Chile's solar eclipse

People gather to watch a total solar eclipse in northern Chile, one of the few places in the world that will be directly facing the sun when the moon passes in...

12:40pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Journey of the migrant child

Journey of the migrant child

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

A long-range strike from Jackie Groenen sent the Netherlands into their first ever women's World Cup final as they edged Sweden 1-0 after extra time in their semi-final on Wednesday.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire and dangerously overcrowded conditions without necessities such as soap, showers, diapers and hot meals.

Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.

Chile's solar eclipse

Chile's solar eclipse

People gather to watch a total solar eclipse in northern Chile, one of the few places in the world that will be directly facing the sun when the moon passes in front of the earth.

Dramatic military parades around the world

Dramatic military parades around the world

As Washington, D.C., prepares to celebrate July Fourth with a military "Salute to America" that will feature military bands, a parade and flyovers from the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force One, here's a look at other countries that hold military marches.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast