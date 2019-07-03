Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center
Migrants carry the remains of their belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Libya July 3, 2019. An air strike hit a detention...more
Blood stains are seen on a police car at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. It was the highest publicly reported toll from an air strike or shelling since eastern forces under...more
A wounded migrant receives medical care after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura, in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said it was the second strike on the center...more
Belongings of migrants are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Libya is one of the main departure points for African migrants, fleeing poverty and war, to try to reach...more
A migrant picks up her belongings from rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. The hangar-type detention center is next to a military camp, one of several in...more
Migrants' clothes are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Wounded migrants lie on hospital beds after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura, in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Satellite imagery of the aftermath of the airstrike that hit a migrant centre in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Satellite image 2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Bags with bodies of migrants who died after an air strike hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in Tajoura are seen in Tripoli Central Hospital, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Blood stains are seen amidst debris at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, that was hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A policeman is seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli,, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS
Blood stains are seen at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS
A migrant picks up her belongings from among rubble at a detention centre for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, July 3. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS
Migrants are seen with their belongings at the yard of a detention centre for mainly African migrants, hit by an airstrike, in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, July 3. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
