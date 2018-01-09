Edition:
Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
Men stand on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A man stands at a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A man carries a wounded child, as he walks on debris of damaged buildings, after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Syria Civil Defence members search for survivors after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
People are seen in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
People stand on rubble of damaged buildings, after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A man holds a wounded child, as he stands on debris of damaged buildings, after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
People stand on rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
A boy walks on rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
A man is seen near rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Men stand near a damaged car after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
