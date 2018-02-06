Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air...more
People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. U.N. officials in Syria called for fighting to stop to enable aid deliveries and the evacuation of...more
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. Paulo Pinheiro, head of the International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, said the government siege of Eastern Ghouta...more
Men are seen passing by a burning building in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members and civilians are seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Children are seen near rubble after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A general view of damaged houses after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A boy is seen taking pictures after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
