Pictures | Tue Feb 6, 2018 | 12:50pm EST

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. U.N. officials in Syria called for fighting to stop to enable aid deliveries and the evacuation of sick and wounded, listing seven areas of concern including northern Syria�s Kurdish-led Afrin region, being targeted by a Turkish offensive. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. Paulo Pinheiro, head of the International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, said the government siege of Eastern Ghouta featured �the international crimes of indiscriminate bombardment and deliberate starvation of the civilian population�. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Men are seen passing by a burning building in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Civil defence members and civilians are seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Children are seen near rubble after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A general view of damaged houses after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
People are seen inspecting remains of victims after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A boy is seen taking pictures after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
