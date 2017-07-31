Edition:
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

The Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters over a beach during an international airshow in Torre del Mar, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet (bottom) and a Eurocopter EC665 Tiger from the Spanish Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
An F-16 FAB fighter jet from the Belgian Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Dassault Mirage 2000D fighter jets from the French Air Force aerobatic patrol Couteau Delta Tactical Display. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A member of the British aerobatic team Aerosparx. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Eurocopter EC120 Colibri helicopters from the Spanish Air Force's aerobatic team Patrulla Aspa. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A Canadair CL-215 amphibious aircraft. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Members of the French aerobatic team Patrulla Reva. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A Eurocopter EC665 Tiger from the Spanish Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
The Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Members of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Dassault Mirage 2000D fighter jets from the French Air Force aerobatic patrol Couteau Delta Tactical Display. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Members of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Spanish pilot Salva Ballesta flies with his Soviet-made Yakovlev Yak-52 plane. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet from the Spanish Air Force makes a high speed pass. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet (bottom) and a Bolkow 105 helicopter from the Spanish Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

Jul 31 2017
The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Jul 28 2017
Chinese opera revisits Long March

Chinese opera revisits Long March

An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese...

Jul 27 2017
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the...

Jul 27 2017

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

