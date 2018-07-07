Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ
Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. At least five people were killed and 21 wounded on Saturday when militants from al Shabaab group set off two bombs...more
Destroyed vehicles are seen at the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Civilians carry an unidentified woman injured from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Civilians carry an unidentified woman injured from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An unidentified man walks from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Paramedics evacuate an unidentified injured man from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows the deserted street near the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali military officer carries his gun as he secures the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An unidentified man walks from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali military officer runs to secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Destroyed vehicles are seen at the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Next Slideshows
Deadly torrential rains pound Japan
More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan.
Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker
During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia vs. Croatia
Russia takes on Croatia in World Cup action.
Deadly torrential rains pound Japan
More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan.
Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker
During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.
Cholitas wrestle in the ring
Andean women take it to the wrestling mat in Bolivia.
Heartbreak for Brazil
Belgium ended Brazil's dream of a sixth World Cup title when they beat the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling quarter-final.
Belgium 2 - Brazil 1
Belgium takes on Brazil in World Cup action.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.