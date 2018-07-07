Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. At least five people were killed and 21 wounded on Saturday when militants from al Shabaab group set off two bombs...more

Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. At least five people were killed and 21 wounded on Saturday when militants from al Shabaab group set off two bombs in central Mogadishu and stormed a government building. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close