Pictures | Sat Jul 7, 2018 | 2:20pm EDT

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. At least five people were killed and 21 wounded on Saturday when militants from al Shabaab group set off two bombs in central Mogadishu and stormed a government building. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Destroyed vehicles are seen at the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians carry an unidentified woman injured from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians carry an unidentified woman injured from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

An unidentified man walks from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Paramedics evacuate an unidentified injured man from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows the deserted street near the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali military officer carries his gun as he secures the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

An unidentified man walks from the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali military officer runs to secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Destroyed vehicles are seen at the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

