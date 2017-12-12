Alabama decides
Republican candidate for Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Protesters gather before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters of Roy Moore arrive for a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A sign is pictured at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks to his supporters as his wife Louise looks on at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters hold signs before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Former NBA player Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd for his support of Democratic candidate Doug Jones, during a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Nathan Mathis holds a sign before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People hold their hands over their hearts as they pledge allegiance at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds a sign of support at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Roy Moore speaks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sheriff David Clarke waits to speak at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Doug Jones listen as he speaks at a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Roy Moore smiles while his wife Kayla delivers remarks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Workers hang a U.S. flag inside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
