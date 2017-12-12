Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 12, 2017 | 8:35am EST

Alabama decides

Republican candidate for Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Republican candidate for Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Republican candidate for Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 17
Protesters gather before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Protesters gather before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Protesters gather before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 17
Supporters of Roy Moore arrive for a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Roy Moore arrive for a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Supporters of Roy Moore arrive for a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 17
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 17
A sign is pictured at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign is pictured at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A sign is pictured at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 17
Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks to his supporters as his wife Louise looks on at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks to his supporters as his wife Louise looks on at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Democratic candidate Doug Jones speaks to his supporters as his wife Louise looks on at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
6 / 17
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 17
Supporters hold signs before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Supporters hold signs before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Supporters hold signs before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
8 / 17
Former NBA player Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd for his support of Democratic candidate Doug Jones, during a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Former NBA player Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd for his support of Democratic candidate Doug Jones, during a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Former NBA player Charles Barkley speaks to the crowd for his support of Democratic candidate Doug Jones, during a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
9 / 17
Nathan Mathis holds a sign before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Nathan Mathis holds a sign before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Nathan Mathis holds a sign before a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
10 / 17
People hold their hands over their hearts as they pledge allegiance at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hold their hands over their hearts as they pledge allegiance at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
People hold their hands over their hearts as they pledge allegiance at a Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 17
A man holds a sign of support at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man holds a sign of support at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A man holds a sign of support at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 17
Roy Moore speaks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Roy Moore speaks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Roy Moore speaks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 17
Sheriff David Clarke waits to speak at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sheriff David Clarke waits to speak at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Sheriff David Clarke waits to speak at a Roy Moore rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 17
Supporters of Doug Jones listen as he speaks at a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Supporters of Doug Jones listen as he speaks at a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Supporters of Doug Jones listen as he speaks at a rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
15 / 17
Roy Moore smiles while his wife Kayla delivers remarks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Roy Moore smiles while his wife Kayla delivers remarks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Roy Moore smiles while his wife Kayla delivers remarks during a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 17
Workers hang a U.S. flag inside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workers hang a U.S. flag inside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Workers hang a U.S. flag inside a venue where Roy Moore will hold a rally in Midland City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

8:00am EST
Trump's weekend in the South

Trump's weekend in the South

President Trump held a rally in Pensacola, Florida ahead of the Alabama Senate election and toured the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Dec 11 2017
Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority

Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority

A Bangladeshi man with a homemade bomb strapped to his body set off an explosion at a New York commuter hub during rush hour, wounding himself and three others.

Dec 11 2017
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Dec 10 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Trump's weekend in the South

Trump's weekend in the South

President Trump held a rally in Pensacola, Florida ahead of the Alabama Senate election and toured the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority

Explosion rocks New York's Port Authority

A Bangladeshi man with a homemade bomb strapped to his body set off an explosion at a New York commuter hub during rush hour, wounding himself and three others.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

The red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Star Wars film.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast