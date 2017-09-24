Edition:
Alabama Senate race heats up

President Donald Trump greets Senator Luther Strange during a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Senator Luther Strange arrives at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A Trump supporter makes his way to his seat for a rally by President Donald Trump and Senator Luther Strange at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senator Luther Strange in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
A supporter of Senator Luther Strange hold up a sign during a rally at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A Trump supporter gestures prior to President Donald Trump's appearance at a rally in support of Senator Luther Strange at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Senator Luther Strange and President Donald Trump embrace after Trumps's speech during a rally at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A supporter of President Donald Trump and Senator Luther Strange claps during Trump's speech at a rally at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Sarah Palin campaigns for Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore (R) in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A supporter waves a flag as she listens to Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore campaign in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Ex-Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka (L) and former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin stand with Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker (R) as they campaign for Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery, Alabama. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Sebastian Gorka listens as he campaigns for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Kay Day of Mobile waves flags as she waits for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Site of campaign rally along the Alabama river for Roy Moore at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
David Dinielli holds the Pride flag as he observes a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Sebastian Gorka applauds as he campaigns for Roy Moore with his wife Kayla Moore (R) in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Sarah Palin campaigns for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Sarah Palin speaks while campaigning for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Roy Moore campaigns at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Sebastian Gorka campaigns for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
