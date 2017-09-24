Alabama Senate race heats up
President Donald Trump greets Senator Luther Strange during a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Luther Strange arrives at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Trump supporter makes his way to his seat for a rally by President Donald Trump and Senator Luther Strange at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senator Luther Strange in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A supporter of Senator Luther Strange hold up a sign during a rally at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A Trump supporter gestures prior to President Donald Trump's appearance at a rally in support of Senator Luther Strange at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Senator Luther Strange and President Donald Trump embrace after Trumps's speech during a rally at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A supporter of President Donald Trump and Senator Luther Strange claps during Trump's speech at a rally at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Sarah Palin campaigns for Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore (R) in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A supporter waves a flag as she listens to Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore campaign in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Ex-Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka (L) and former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin stand with Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker (R) as they campaign for Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in...more
Sebastian Gorka listens as he campaigns for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Kay Day of Mobile waves flags as she waits for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Site of campaign rally along the Alabama river for Roy Moore at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
David Dinielli holds the Pride flag as he observes a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Sebastian Gorka applauds as he campaigns for Roy Moore with his wife Kayla Moore (R) in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Sarah Palin campaigns for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Sarah Palin speaks while campaigning for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Roy Moore campaigns at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Sebastian Gorka campaigns for Roy Moore in Montgomery. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria dumped heavy rain on the U.S. territory after destroying buildings and knocking out power to the entire island.
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders from 193 member states gather for the global body's annual meeting.
Melania in the garden
First lady Melania Trump tends to the White House garden with children from a local Boys and Girls Club.
Countdown to German election
On the campaign trail as Germans prepare to go to the polls.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.