Pictures | Tue Jan 9, 2018 | 10:30am EST

Alabama stuns Georgia in overtime win

Alabama Crimson Tide player celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Anthony Averett celebrates. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb reacts after loosing to Alabama. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Tony Brown celebrates with streamers after the win. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Swade Hutchinson holds the trophy. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel and Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb react. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jamey Mosley celebrates with his team. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide player celebrate. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores the game-winning touchdown during overtime. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide fans celebrate in the stands. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CFP executive director Bill Hancock (left) awards the trophy to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Confetti falling as Alabama Crimson Tide win. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches the game winning touchdown during overtime. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Reggie Carter during the fourth quarter. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malkom Parrish facemasks Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley during the fourth quarter. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kyriq McDonald is carted off the field during the third quarter. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump, flanked by ROTC students, watches the game. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Riley Ridley is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Deionte Thompson and defensive back Levi Wallace during the second quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump waves during the first quarter. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump participates in the national anthem before the game. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Zac Brown Band perform before the game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump sings along with the national anthem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Alabama Crimson Tide runs onto the field. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

