Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28....more

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. The face was blurred at source. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Close