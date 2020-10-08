Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 8. Under international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, but it is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians...more
The Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by recent shelling in Shushi, October 8. The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict. ...more
The Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by recent shelling in Shushi, October 8. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Dead sheep lie on the ground at Ilyas Ahmedov's farmhouse, which was hit by a shelling, in Qaracinar village near the town of Goranboy, Azerbaijan, October 8. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man looks at a damaged restaurant hit by shelling in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 8. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of a fallen soldier, who was killed during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, mourn as they bury him in Sarov village near the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 8. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Laundry hangs out to dry outside a house with shattered windows in Stepanakert, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling in Stepanakert, October 8. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds a child as local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Stepanakert, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman reacts next to her belongings on a street in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 6. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A man stands next to a building damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
The remains of a rocket shell are seen on the balcony of an apartment building after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents take shelter in a dugout during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke billows above the buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Civilians gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo=
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Black smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
A school building is seen damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A man carries his belongings past a shop damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A man wounded in a recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is treated in a basement in Stepanakert, October 4. Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 4. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
An interior view shows an apartment that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Men sit in a room among debris after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Smoke rises from the area that, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, was damaged during shelling by Azeri armed forces, in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, October 2. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via...more
People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28....more
