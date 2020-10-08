Edition:
Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 8. Under international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, but it is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians and broke away in a 1991-94 war that killed about 30,000. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

The Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by recent shelling in Shushi, October 8. The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

The Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by recent shelling in Shushi, October 8. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Dead sheep lie on the ground at Ilyas Ahmedov's farmhouse, which was hit by a shelling, in Qaracinar village near the town of Goranboy, Azerbaijan, October 8. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A man looks at a damaged restaurant hit by shelling in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 8. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Relatives of a fallen soldier, who was killed during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, mourn as they bury him in Sarov village near the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 8. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Laundry hangs out to dry outside a house with shattered windows in Stepanakert, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows a house damaged by recent shelling in Stepanakert, October 8. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman holds a child as local residents take shelter in the basement of a building in Shushi, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Stepanakert, October 8. REUTERS/Stringer

A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer

Local residents gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman reacts next to her belongings on a street in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 6. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

A man stands next to a building damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

The remains of a rocket shell are seen on the balcony of an apartment building after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 7. REUTERS/Stringer

Local residents take shelter in a dugout during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 6. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke billows above the buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp;Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Civilians gather in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo=

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Black smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp; Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS &nbsp;

A school building is seen damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

A man carries his belongings past a shop damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Smoke rises near buildings during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 4. &nbsp;Bars Media Documentary Film Studio via REUTERS &nbsp;

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 5. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS &nbsp;

The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

A man wounded in a recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is treated in a basement in Stepanakert, October 4. Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 4. &nbsp;Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

An interior view shows an apartment that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Men sit in a room among debris after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Smoke rises from the area that, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, was damaged during shelling by Azeri armed forces, in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, October 2. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. The face was blurred at source. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

