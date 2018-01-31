Albania's ruined churches seek salvation

A man looks at a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. The government and the Orthodox church itself have started restoring some of the structures that date from the Byzantine period or later in the...more

A man looks at a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. The government and the Orthodox church itself have started restoring some of the structures that date from the Byzantine period or later in the south of the country. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Close