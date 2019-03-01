Edition:
Algeria sees biggest protest since Arab Spring

Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People gather during a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People march to protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers detain a man who was protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers try to disperse people trying to reach the government palace during a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers try to disperse people trying to reach the government palace during a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers try to remove a tyre as they clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers detain a man who was protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers detain a man who was protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People march as they try to reach the government palace during a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman reacts as she marches to protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers try to disperse people trying to reach the government palace during a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, Algeria, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

