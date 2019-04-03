Edition:
Pictures | Wed Apr 3, 2019 | 10:10am EDT

Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest

People celebrate on the streets after Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika submitted his resignation, in Algiers, Algeria April 2. Bouteflika resigned on Tuesday, succumbing to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and pressure from the powerful army against his 20-year rule. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika hands over resignation letter to constitutional council head Tayeb Belaiz as upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah (L) looks on, in Algeria, April 2, 2019, in this still image from Algerian State TV video. Algerian State TV/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. NO ACCESS ALGERIA. ALGERIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ALGERIA. NO ACCESS ALGERIA.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19. Algeria has transformed during the protests, with people losing fear of criticizing the government and state media first ignoring and then, after a mutiny of reporters, covering the dissent. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
People gather during a protest over President Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Anti-riot police officers stand guard during a protest to demand the resignation of President Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Protestors hold Algerian flags as they attend a demonstration against Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on the Place de la Republique, in Paris, France, March 10. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Police officers attempt to disperse demonstrators trying to force their way to the presidential palace during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 22. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
A demonstrator gestures from atop of a tree as others carry a giant national flag during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 22. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
Students use their mobile phones during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Police officers cheer at the end of a protest over President Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A demonstrator carries a national flag during protest over President Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Demonstrators carry their national flags as they stand atop of a building during a protest over President Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, March 7. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
People clash with anti-riot police during a protest against Algeria's President Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Police officers try to disperse people trying to reach the government palace during a protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
People march to protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Police officers try to disperse people trying to reach the government palace during a protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Members of security forces stand guard as students holding flowers a protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections, at a university in Algiers, March 3. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
A woman is seen during the journalists protest calling for the right to cover rarely seen anti-government demonstrations, which began a week ago, in Algiers, February 28. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
People march as they try to reach the government palace during a protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Police use tear gas to disperse crowds as people march to protest against President Bouteflika's plan to seek a fifth term in Algiers, February 22. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
