Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest
People celebrate on the streets after Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika submitted his resignation, in Algiers, Algeria April 2. Bouteflika resigned on Tuesday, succumbing to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and...more
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika hands over resignation letter to constitutional council head Tayeb Belaiz as upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah (L) looks on, in Algeria, April 2, 2019, in this still image from Algerian State TV video....more
Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19. Algeria has transformed during the protests, with people losing fear of criticizing the government and state media...more
People gather during a protest over President Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 13. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Anti-riot police officers stand guard during a protest to demand the resignation of President Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Protestors hold Algerian flags as they attend a demonstration against Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on the Place de la Republique, in Paris, France, March 10. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Police officers attempt to disperse demonstrators trying to force their way to the presidential palace during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 22. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 29. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A demonstrator gestures from atop of a tree as others carry a giant national flag during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 22. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Students use their mobile phones during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers cheer at the end of a protest over President Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A demonstrator carries a national flag during protest over President Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Demonstrators carry their national flags as they stand atop of a building during a protest over President Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police members stand guard as lawyers protest to denounce an offer by President Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, March 7. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People clash with anti-riot police during a protest against Algeria's President Bouteflika, in Algiers, March 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers try to disperse people trying to reach the government palace during a protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-riot police officers clash with people protesting against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People march to protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers try to disperse people trying to reach the government palace during a protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of security forces stand guard as students holding flowers a protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections, at a university in Algiers, March 3. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman is seen during the journalists protest calling for the right to cover rarely seen anti-government demonstrations, which began a week ago, in Algiers, February 28. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
People march as they try to reach the government palace during a protest against President Bouteflika's plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections in Algiers, March 1. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police use tear gas to disperse crowds as people march to protest against President Bouteflika's plan to seek a fifth term in Algiers, February 22. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Next Slideshows
Chicago elects first black woman mayor
Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer, was elected the first black female mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.
Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak
Yemen is suffering its third major outbreak of the water-borne bacterial infection since the conflict broke out in 2015, causing the world s most urgent...
Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water
Angry Venezuelans set up burning barricades over continued shortages of power and water as the government of President Nicolas Maduro appeared prepared to begin...
MORE IN PICTURES
Chicago elects first black woman mayor
Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer, was elected the first black female mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.
Classical music kids of Ireland
Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak
Yemen is suffering its third major outbreak of the water-borne bacterial infection since the conflict broke out in 2015, causing the world s most urgent humanitarian crisis that has put 10 million people on the brink of famine.
Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water
Angry Venezuelans set up burning barricades over continued shortages of power and water as the government of President Nicolas Maduro appeared prepared to begin a rationing program.
Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone
Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into a food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique. The government estimates that more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers with nothing to harvest.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Palestinians mark protest anniversary
Palestinians demonstrated on the Gaza border and in the West Bank to mark the 'Great March of Return' border protests, which began on March 30 last year.