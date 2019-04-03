Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika hands over resignation letter to constitutional council head Tayeb Belaiz as upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah (L) looks on, in Algeria, April 2, 2019, in this still image from Algerian State TV video....more

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika hands over resignation letter to constitutional council head Tayeb Belaiz as upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah (L) looks on, in Algeria, April 2, 2019, in this still image from Algerian State TV video. Algerian State TV/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. NO ACCESS ALGERIA. ALGERIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ALGERIA. NO ACCESS ALGERIA.

Close