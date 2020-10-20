Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 20, 2020 | 1:21pm EDT

Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual local soccer tournament played by all-women teams, at the village of Sahel, Algeria October 16, 2020. Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululating, singing and beating drums at the tournament last week were pushing their fight for gender equality - a cause that has come under greater scrutiny in Algeria after a brutal attack this month. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women amateur soccer players compete during a match. The quiet cobbled village of Sahel was hosting the third annual competition between female teams in the mountainous Kabylie region to push for a bigger role for women in Algerian society. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Aida, a 41-year-old worker and amateur goalkeeper, celebrates her team's victory. "Women before weren't free, weren't allowed to work outside of the house ... now we have rights, we can be lawyers, pilots, or do any other jobs, and we are equal to men," said Houria Hamza, one of the players. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Fans watch a match in the tournament. The cause of women's rights in Algeria has gained traction in recent weeks after the rape and murder of a young woman whose alleged assailant had already been accused of attacking her years earlier. The case has prompted outrage and protests in Algiers, despite a public ban on demonstrations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Police have arrested a suspect. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women spectators watch a match. In the Kaylie region east of Algiers, a bastion of Amazigh-speaking Berber culture, women had long held influential roles in society but a 1990s Islamist insurgency pushed many back into their homes. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women soccer players lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the tournament. Hamza, a 37-year-old housewife, helped her team to win the title after defeating the village of Tabouda in a penalty shootout cheered on by dozens of women clapping and chanting. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Aida, a 41-year-old worker and amateur goalkeeper, grabs the ball during a match. "There is a lot for women to achieve. Just as much as men. Maybe even more than men," said Fadila Bekkouche, head of the village's women's association. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Tassadit, a 60-year-old housewife and amateur soccer player, poses before the start of a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Tassadit, a 60-year-old housewife and amateur soccer player, wears her uniform as she poses during warm-ups. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women soccer players celebrate the victory of their team. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women players enter the pitch at the start of a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Aida celebrates the victory of her team. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women spectators cheer during a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Aida, a 41-year-old worker, enters her house to get prepared ahead of the start of a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Aida plays the drum during a ceremony ahead of the start of a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Aida wears her uniform while speaking to her neighbors before a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Aida holds the ball during a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women walk to attend the tournament in the village of Sahel. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women spectators cheer during a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women spectators react during a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
