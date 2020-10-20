Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament
Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual local soccer tournament played by all-women teams, at the village of Sahel, Algeria October 16, 2020. Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululating, singing and beating drums at the tournament last...more
Women amateur soccer players compete during a match. The quiet cobbled village of Sahel was hosting the third annual competition between female teams in the mountainous Kabylie region to push for a bigger role for women in Algerian...more
Aida, a 41-year-old worker and amateur goalkeeper, celebrates her team's victory. "Women before weren't free, weren't allowed to work outside of the house ... now we have rights, we can be lawyers, pilots, or do any other jobs, and we are equal to...more
Fans watch a match in the tournament. The cause of women's rights in Algeria has gained traction in recent weeks after the rape and murder of a young woman whose alleged assailant had already been accused of attacking her years earlier. The case has...more
Women spectators watch a match. In the Kaylie region east of Algiers, a bastion of Amazigh-speaking Berber culture, women had long held influential roles in society but a 1990s Islamist insurgency pushed many back into their homes. REUTERS/Ramzi...more
Women soccer players lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the tournament. Hamza, a 37-year-old housewife, helped her team to win the title after defeating the village of Tabouda in a penalty shootout cheered on by dozens of women clapping and...more
Aida, a 41-year-old worker and amateur goalkeeper, grabs the ball during a match. "There is a lot for women to achieve. Just as much as men. Maybe even more than men," said Fadila Bekkouche, head of the village's women's association. REUTERS/Ramzi...more
Tassadit, a 60-year-old housewife and amateur soccer player, poses before the start of a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Tassadit, a 60-year-old housewife and amateur soccer player, wears her uniform as she poses during warm-ups. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Women soccer players celebrate the victory of their team. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Women players enter the pitch at the start of a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Aida celebrates the victory of her team. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Women spectators cheer during a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Aida, a 41-year-old worker, enters her house to get prepared ahead of the start of a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Aida plays the drum during a ceremony ahead of the start of a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Aida wears her uniform while speaking to her neighbors before a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Aida holds the ball during a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Women walk to attend the tournament in the village of Sahel. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Women spectators cheer during a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Women spectators react during a match. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Next Slideshows
Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes
U.S. presidential candidates take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes in Spain.
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Residents are caught in the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.
Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
Tens of thousands of Chileans marked the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday...
Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign
The Democratic challenger, holding a lead in national opinion polls and in many battleground states, continues his campaign with two weeks to go until Election...
MORE IN PICTURES
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protests against police brutality in Nigeria
Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the now-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.
Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes
U.S. presidential candidates take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes in Spain.
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Residents are caught in the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
Tens of thousands of Chileans marked the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign
The Democratic challenger, holding a lead in national opinion polls and in many battleground states, continues his campaign with two weeks to go until Election Day.
Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies
President Trump criss-crossed the nation over the weekend, rallying supporters in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Florida as he stepped up events ahead of the final presidential debate this week.