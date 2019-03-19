Algerians demand president ends 20-year rule
Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 19, 2019. Algerians have staged nearly a month of mass protests against Bouteflika, who has ruled for 20...more
Health workers carry national flags and banners as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 19, 2019. His moves have done nothing to halt demonstrations, which peaked on Friday with...more
Health workers carry signs as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19, 2019. The signs read: "The system must be disinfected" and "Gangrenous system, amputation is the indication"....more
People carry banners and chant slogans as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19, 2019. The 82-year-old president has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, and...more
People gather during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. For years, rumors have swirled about potential successors to Bouteflika, but no one...more
Police officers cheer at the end of a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika s decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. With memories of the 1990s civil war which cost an estimated 200,000...more
Demonstrators carry national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Demonstrators carry banners and a national flag atop of a tree during protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
People carry a giant national flag as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Demonstrators carry their national flags as they stand atop of a building during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People carry their national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People with special needs, accompanied by their families, take part in a protest demanding immediate political change and improvement of their living conditions in Algiers, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A youth holds a national flag as he takes part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
People write slogans and messages on sticky notes during a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks on during a meeting with army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah in Algiers, in this handout still image taken from a TV footage released on March 11, 2019. Algerian TV/Handout via Reuters
People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. The sign reads "Let us love Algeria". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man celebrates on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A woman looks from inside a car during celebrations after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. The sign reads: "System, go away". REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
