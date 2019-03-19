Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 19, 2019 | 1:15pm EDT

Algerians demand president ends 20-year rule

Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 19, 2019. Algerians have staged nearly a month of mass protests against Bouteflika, who has ruled for 20 years. He bowed to the protesters last week by announcing he would not stand for another term. But he stopped short of stepping down and said he would stay in office until a new constitution is adopted, effectively extending his present term. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 19, 2019. Algerians have staged nearly a month of mass protests against Bouteflika, who has ruled for 20...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Health workers carry a national flag as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 19, 2019. Algerians have staged nearly a month of mass protests against Bouteflika, who has ruled for 20 years. He bowed to the protesters last week by announcing he would not stand for another term. But he stopped short of stepping down and said he would stay in office until a new constitution is adopted, effectively extending his present term. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
1 / 24
Health workers carry national flags and banners as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 19, 2019. His moves have done nothing to halt demonstrations, which peaked on Friday with hundreds of thousands of protesters on the streets of Algiers and have continued into this week. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Health workers carry national flags and banners as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 19, 2019. His moves have done nothing to halt demonstrations, which peaked on Friday with...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Health workers carry national flags and banners as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, Algeria March 19, 2019. His moves have done nothing to halt demonstrations, which peaked on Friday with hundreds of thousands of protesters on the streets of Algiers and have continued into this week. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
2 / 24
Health workers carry signs as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19, 2019. The signs read: "The system must be disinfected" and "Gangrenous system, amputation is the indication". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Health workers carry signs as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19, 2019. The signs read: "The system must be disinfected" and "Gangrenous system, amputation is the indication"....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Health workers carry signs as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19, 2019. The signs read: "The system must be disinfected" and "Gangrenous system, amputation is the indication". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 24
People carry banners and chant slogans as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19, 2019. The 82-year-old president has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, and protesters say he is too old and frail to rule. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

People carry banners and chant slogans as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19, 2019. The 82-year-old president has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
People carry banners and chant slogans as they march during a protest calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, in Algiers, March 19, 2019. The 82-year-old president has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, and protesters say he is too old and frail to rule. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
4 / 24
People gather during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. For years, rumors have swirled about potential successors to Bouteflika, but no one credible has emerged who has the backing of the army and elite and is not in their 70s or 80s. Protesters have been calling for a generation of new leaders to replace a ruling elite dominated by the military, businessmen and veterans of the 1954-1962 independence war against France. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People gather during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. For years, rumors have swirled about potential successors to Bouteflika, but no one...more

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
People gather during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. For years, rumors have swirled about potential successors to Bouteflika, but no one credible has emerged who has the backing of the army and elite and is not in their 70s or 80s. Protesters have been calling for a generation of new leaders to replace a ruling elite dominated by the military, businessmen and veterans of the 1954-1962 independence war against France. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 24
Police officers cheer at the end of a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika s decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. With memories of the 1990s civil war which cost an estimated 200,000 lives, many Algerians have long prioritized stability. Bouteflika survived the 2011 "Arab Spring" that toppled other Arab leaders. But with the economy souring and the youth less fearful of change, he has struggled to placate Algerians. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers cheer at the end of a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika s decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. With memories of the 1990s civil war which cost an estimated 200,000...more

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Police officers cheer at the end of a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika s decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. With memories of the 1990s civil war which cost an estimated 200,000 lives, many Algerians have long prioritized stability. Bouteflika survived the 2011 "Arab Spring" that toppled other Arab leaders. But with the economy souring and the youth less fearful of change, he has struggled to placate Algerians. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 24
Demonstrators carry national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Demonstrators carry national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Demonstrators carry national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
7 / 24
Demonstrators carry banners and a national flag atop of a tree during protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Demonstrators carry banners and a national flag atop of a tree during protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Demonstrators carry banners and a national flag atop of a tree during protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
8 / 24
People carry a giant national flag as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

People carry a giant national flag as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
People carry a giant national flag as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
9 / 24
Demonstrators carry their national flags as they stand atop of a building during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Demonstrators carry their national flags as they stand atop of a building during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Demonstrators carry their national flags as they stand atop of a building during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 24
People carry their national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People carry their national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
People carry their national flags as they protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 24
People with special needs, accompanied by their families, take part in a protest demanding immediate political change and improvement of their living conditions in Algiers, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

People with special needs, accompanied by their families, take part in a protest demanding immediate political change and improvement of their living conditions in Algiers, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
People with special needs, accompanied by their families, take part in a protest demanding immediate political change and improvement of their living conditions in Algiers, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
12 / 24
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
13 / 24
A youth holds a national flag as he takes part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A youth holds a national flag as he takes part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
A youth holds a national flag as he takes part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
14 / 24
People write slogans and messages on sticky notes during a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

People write slogans and messages on sticky notes during a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
People write slogans and messages on sticky notes during a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
15 / 24
People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
16 / 24
Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks on during a meeting with army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah in Algiers, in this handout still image taken from a TV footage released on March 11, 2019. Algerian TV/Handout via Reuters

Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks on during a meeting with army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah in Algiers, in this handout still image taken from a TV footage released on March 11, 2019. Algerian TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks on during a meeting with army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah in Algiers, in this handout still image taken from a TV footage released on March 11, 2019. Algerian TV/Handout via Reuters
Close
17 / 24
People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. The sign reads "Let us love Algeria". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. The sign reads "Let us love Algeria". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. The sign reads "Let us love Algeria". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 24
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, Algeria March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 24
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
20 / 24
A man celebrates on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A man celebrates on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A man celebrates on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
21 / 24
A woman looks from inside a car during celebrations after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman looks from inside a car during celebrations after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A woman looks from inside a car during celebrations after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
22 / 24
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
People celebrate on the streets after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced he will not run for a fifth term, in Algiers, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 24
People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. The sign reads: "System, go away". REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. The sign reads: "System, go away". REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
People take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, March 12, 2019. The sign reads: "System, go away". REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Deadly flooding in the Midwest

Deadly flooding in the Midwest

Next Slideshows

Deadly flooding in the Midwest

Deadly flooding in the Midwest

A late winter storm and spring melt have inundated Nebraska and Iowa, killing four people, tearing apart homes and businesses and cutting off small towns.

12:55pm EDT
Dominican Republic faces worst drought in decades

Dominican Republic faces worst drought in decades

The Caribbean nation endures its worst drought in 30 years.

11:20am EDT
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.

9:15am EDT
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

7:10am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Deadly flooding in the Midwest

Deadly flooding in the Midwest

A late winter storm and spring melt have inundated Nebraska and Iowa, killing four people, tearing apart homes and businesses and cutting off small towns.

Ammunition art in Gaza

Ammunition art in Gaza

Diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya spends hours creating three-dimensional miniature replicas of protest scenes, with figures carved from remnants of Israeli ammunition collected from the sites of border protests.

Dominican Republic faces worst drought in decades

Dominican Republic faces worst drought in decades

The Caribbean nation endures its worst drought in 30 years.

New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Yoga with cats

Yoga with cats

Humans and creatures alike stretch into cat pose at this yoga class in a Brooklyn cat cafe.

Journey of the painted lady butterfly

Journey of the painted lady butterfly

Swarms of painted lady butterflies migrate north from Mexico through Encinitas, California.

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast