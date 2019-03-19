Algerians demand president ends 20-year rule

People gather during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. For years, rumors have swirled about potential successors to Bouteflika, but no one...more

People gather during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office in Algiers, March 15, 2019. For years, rumors have swirled about potential successors to Bouteflika, but no one credible has emerged who has the backing of the army and elite and is not in their 70s or 80s. Protesters have been calling for a generation of new leaders to replace a ruling elite dominated by the military, businessmen and veterans of the 1954-1962 independence war against France. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close