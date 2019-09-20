Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

Military equipment is visible from the entrance to Area 51. The military site was shrouded in secrecy for decades, stoking conspiracy theories that it housed the remnants of a flying saucer and the bodies of its alien crew from the crash of an...more

Military equipment is visible from the entrance to Area 51. The military site was shrouded in secrecy for decades, stoking conspiracy theories that it housed the remnants of a flying saucer and the bodies of its alien crew from the crash of an unidentified flying object in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. The U.S. government did not confirm the base existed until 2013, when it released CIA archives saying the site was used to test top-secret spy planes. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close