Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51
Alien-themed decorations are seen at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, September 19, 2019. Scores of UFO enthusiasts converged on rural Nevada for a pilgrimage of sorts to the U.S. installation known as Area 51, long rumored to house government...more
People visit the Alien Research Center in Hiko. Visitors descended early in the day on the tiny desert town of Rachel, a short distance from the military site, in response to a recent, viral social-media invitation to "storm" Area 51 on Friday,...more
An attendee poses an alien doll at the Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel, Nevada. Situated about 150 miles (240 km) north of Las Vegas, the remote hamlet of just 50 year-round residents lacks a grocery store or even a gasoline station. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A parking sign at the Little A'Le'Inn. Visitors established a small encampment outside Rachel's only business - the extraterrestrial-themed Little A'Le'Inn motel and restaurant - parking themselves in cars, tents and RVs. Some tourists hung...more
An attendee shows an alien-themed tattoo in Rachel, Nevada. In June, California college student Matty Roberts posted a facetious Facebook invitation exhorting the public at large to run into Area 51 on foot to "see them aliens." When more than 1...more
Military equipment is visible from the entrance to Area 51. The military site was shrouded in secrecy for decades, stoking conspiracy theories that it housed the remnants of a flying saucer and the bodies of its alien crew from the crash of an...more
Traffic on Highway 375 in Rachel, Nevada. Rachel and its surroundings have nevertheless celebrated their place in UFO lore as a tourist draw. A 98-mile road running through the area is dubbed the Extraterrestrial Highway, a purported hotbed of UFO...more
The 'Storm Area 51' organizer Matty Roberts then teamed up with Connie West (pictured), co-owner of the Little A'Le'Inn, to plan a music festival in Rachel dubbed "Alienstock." In early September, however, Roberts disassociated himself from the...more
About 40 miles to the east, the small town of Hiko planned an event called "Storm Area 51 Basecamp" at a gift shop dubbed the Alien Research Center (pictured). Organizers promised musicians, artists and "prominent ufologists," and by Thursday had...more
Dust blows through the desert in Rachel, Nevada. The influx of alien hunters prompted Lincoln County, which encompasses both Rachel and Hiko, to draft an emergency declaration that could be invoked to call in help from the state. The sheriff's office...more
People take photos at the entrance to Area 51. Five sheriff's patrol cars were posted on Thursday just outside the Area 51 gate, where a handful of people had come to take photos. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Boxes of alien themed beer are placed at the Alien Research Center in Hiko. Despite a festive, peaceful mood back in town, the official Rachel website was decidedly unwelcoming. "If any event still happens it is going to be a pretty sad affair with...more
Closed gates at the entrance to Area 51. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An attendee shows an alien-themed tattoo in Rachel, Nevada. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Razor wire and security cameras at the entrance to Area 51. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
