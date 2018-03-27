All aboard the world's largest cruise ship
A view on from aboard the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean Cruises' 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas, during its world presentation ceremony at a port in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A general view of the world's largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises, the 362-metre-long, Symphony of the Seas REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Robots serve drinks at the bionic bar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
inside the Symphony of the Seas. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A top-down view on the Symphony of the Seas. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl rides a zip-line. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A child in a play area. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A worker surfs in a surf simulator. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Desserts are displayed. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man plays basketball. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A model of the Symphony of the Seas. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A general view inside. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A view from a bus of the Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
