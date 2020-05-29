All dressed up, no prom to go to
Thomas Stone, a high school junior at Boston Latin School, and Maeve O'Toole and MK Rusnock, high school seniors graduating from Ursuline Academy, wear their prom attire while posing in West Roxbury, Massachusetts,. REUTERS/Faith...more
Graduating Cohasset High School senior Emily Appleton, who plans to attend Dartmouth College to swim and study Biomedical Engineering, poses in Cohasset, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Cohasset High School seniors Lauren Fein, Emily Appleton and Page Hewitt get ready to pose for photographs in their prom dresses in Cohasset, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Mila Contreras-Godfrey, a graduating senior at Beaver Country Day School, holds a dandelion while posing in her prom dress in Brookline, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Gwyn McLear, a graduating senior at Beaver Country Day School, lies in the grass in her prom dress in Brookline, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Lauren Norton, a senior graduating from Medway High School, blows dandelion seeds while posing in her prom dress in Medway, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Elizabeth Toomey, Camille Steiger, Ruby Roberts, Micah Long, and Lauren Copeland, high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, pose in their prom dresses at the Eustis Estate in Milton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Maeve O’Toole, a high school senior graduating from Ursuline Academy, and Thomas Stone, a high school junior at Boston Latin School, walk through the Arnold Arboretum in their prom attire in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith...more
Lauren Copeland gets ready to drive away with her classmates Elizabeth Toomey, Camille Steiger, and Ruby Roberts, all high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, after posing for photos in their prom dresses, at the Eustis Estate in Milton,...more
Caroline Afonso and MK Rusnock, high school seniors graduating from Ursuline Academy, walk through the Arnold Arboretum in their prom dresses in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Yisam Laracuente, a high-school senior graduating from Margarita Muniz Academy, poses for a portrait at Jamaica Pond in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Graduating Cohasset High School seniors Emily Appleton, Lauren Fein, and Page Hewitt, stand on the town common in their prom dresses in Cohasset, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Shea Mikalauskis, a high school senior graduating from Boston Latin Academy, poses for a portrait in her prom dress the day before what was supposed to be her prom, at Ponkapoag Pond in Canton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Lauren Copeland, Camille Steiger, Ruby Roberts, Micah Long and Elizabeth Toomey, high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, put on masks while posing in their prom dresses at the Eustis Estate in Milton, Massachusetts. ...more
Graduating Cohasset High School senior Lauren Fein, with classmates Emily Appleton and Page Hewitt hidden behind U.S. flags, pose in their prom dresses in Cohasset, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Lucie Mareira and Shea Mikalauskis, high school seniors graduating from Boston Latin Academy, pose in their prom dresses at Ponkapoag Pond in Canton, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Maeve O'Toole, a high school senior graduating from Ursuline Academy, and Thomas Stone, a high school junior at Boston Latin School, wear their prom attire while posing at the Arnold Arboretum in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. ...more
Medway High School students Caroline Dickie, Aoife Bergeron, Olivia Dennehey, and Lauren Norton, in their prom attire, in Choate Park in Medway, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
