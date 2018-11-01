Edition:
All Saints Day

A woman places flowers as she visits the tombstone of a relative at a cemetery on All Saints Day in Madrid, Spain November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

A woman visits a grave at Derio cemetery on All Saints Day, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A nun holds a rosary while she visits Derio cemetery on All Saints Day, near Bilbao, Spain on All Saints Day. REUTERS/Vincent West

A woman visits a grave during All Saints Day at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woman lights a candle on a grave during All Saints Day at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman visits the cemetery of San Fernando during All Saints Day in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Women carry flowers on Derio cemetery on All Saints Day, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

People visit Derio cemetery on All Saints Day, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Candles placed at graves are seen during All Saints Day at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A tomb is seen during All Saints Day at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Flowers are seen at a door of a tomb during All Saints Day at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A man reacts at a grave during All Saints Day at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man visits a grave during All Saints Day at the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A tomb is seen during All Saints Day at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A man puts flowers on a grave during All Saints Day at the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A boy lights a candle on a grave in observance of All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, in Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man visits a grave during All Saints Day at the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

People walk as they visit tombstones of relatives at a cemetery on All Saints Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

