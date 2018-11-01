All Saints Day
A woman places flowers as she visits the tombstone of a relative at a cemetery on All Saints Day in Madrid, Spain November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A woman visits a grave at Derio cemetery on All Saints Day, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A nun holds a rosary while she visits Derio cemetery on All Saints Day, near Bilbao, Spain on All Saints Day. REUTERS/Vincent West
A woman visits a grave during All Saints Day at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman lights a candle on a grave during All Saints Day at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman visits the cemetery of San Fernando during All Saints Day in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Women carry flowers on Derio cemetery on All Saints Day, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
People visit Derio cemetery on All Saints Day, near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Candles placed at graves are seen during All Saints Day at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A tomb is seen during All Saints Day at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Flowers are seen at a door of a tomb during All Saints Day at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man reacts at a grave during All Saints Day at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man visits a grave during All Saints Day at the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A tomb is seen during All Saints Day at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man puts flowers on a grave during All Saints Day at the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A boy lights a candle on a grave in observance of All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Makati City, Metro Manila, in Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man visits a grave during All Saints Day at the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Filipino families visit the graves of their departed loved ones during All Saints Day in a public cemetery in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People walk as they visit tombstones of relatives at a cemetery on All Saints Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Next Slideshows
Stacey Abrams campaigns to be first female African-American governor
Scenes from the contentious gubernatorial race between Abrams, a former leader in the state House of Representatives, and her Republican opponent, Georgia...
India opens world's tallest statue
India inaugurated the world s tallest statue, a $400-million effigy of independence hero Vallabhbhai Patel that towers nearly twice the height of New York s...
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Google employees stage walkout
Thousands of Google employees and contractors staged brief midday walk-outs at offices across Asia, Europe and North America to protest sexism, racism and unchecked executive power in their workplace.
Stacey Abrams campaigns to be first female African-American governor
Scenes from the contentious gubernatorial race between Abrams, a former leader in the state House of Representatives, and her Republican opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.
Inside NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War
NATO launches its largest exercises since the Cold War, in Norway with 40,000 soldiers from more than 30 countries.
Pictures of the month: October
Some of our top photos from the month of October 2018.
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
India opens world's tallest statue
India inaugurated the world s tallest statue, a $400-million effigy of independence hero Vallabhbhai Patel that towers nearly twice the height of New York s Statue of Liberty.