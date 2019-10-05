All the president's men: Supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry,...more
RUDY GIULIANI: Trump's personal attorney, a former New York mayor and 2008 presidential candidate, is a central figure in a scandal that has led to the impeachment inquiry. Acting independently of the U.S. government, Giuliani has pressed...more
JOE BIDEN: The former vice president has long led a crowded field of 19 candidates hoping to win the Democratic Party's nomination to face Trump in the November 2020 election. Biden has accused Giuliani of peddling "false, debunked conspiracy...more
HUNTER BIDEN: Biden's son served on the board of Burisma Group, a privately held natural gas producer, between 2014 and 2018. Critics have suggested he was not doing actual work for the company, an allegation he denies. Burisma has faced...more
WILLIAM BARR: In the July 25 phone call, Trump encouraged Zelenskiy to work with Barr, the U.S. attorney general, to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Barr didn't learn of the call until several weeks after it took place, and hasn't communicated...more
MIKE POMPEO: The U.S. secretary of state, a vocal Trump supporter, was on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy but did not say whether he heard anything unusual. He has resisted Democrats' efforts to obtain depositions of current and...more
KURT VOLKER: A former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, Volker was one of two American diplomats who pressured their Ukrainian counterparts to launch investigations that could benefit Trump, according to text messages he provided to...more
GORDON SONDLAND: Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union (seen R with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner), was also involved in the effort to get Ukraine to investigate Biden...more
MASHA YOVANOVITCH: The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was abruptly recalled to the United States in May, leaving the United States without a top-level diplomatic presence in a country on the front lines of the West's standoff with Russia. A...more
MICHAEL ATKINSON: As the Intelligence Community's inspector general, Atkinson serves as the internal watchdog for intelligence agencies like the director of national intelligence and the CIA. In that role, he handled a complaint by an unidentified...more
