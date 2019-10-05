All the president's men: Supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal

WILLIAM BARR: In the July 25 phone call, Trump encouraged Zelenskiy to work with Barr, the U.S. attorney general, to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Barr didn't learn of the call until several weeks after it took place, and hasn't communicated with Ukraine, according to the Justice Department. But in his nine months as the nation's top law enforcement official, Barr has taken several actions that have benefited Trump and caused Democrats to question his independence. He decided in March not to prosecute Trump for obstruction of justice for interfering with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election. When he released Mueller's report in April, Barr echoed Trump's refrain that the special counsel had found "no collusion" between his campaign and Russia. Mueller in fact had concluded that there was not enough evidence to bring criminal conspiracy charges, but outlined numerous examples where campaign officials welcomed Russian interference in the election. In May, Barr announced an investigation into the origins of the Mueller probe, acting on accusations by Trump's political allies that FBI and intelligence officials were trying to undermine his political prospects. Barr has enlisted Trump to encourage foreign governments to cooperate with the investigation and, according to media reports, has traveled internationally to meet with foreign officials on the matter. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Close