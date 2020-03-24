Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 23, 2020 | 11:05pm EDT

Alone in a pandemic

An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 23
A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 23
A man sits alone on a roof terrace during Italy's nationwide lockdown in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020. In the distance, no cars are seen on a usually busy highway. REUTERS/Emily Roe

A man sits alone on a roof terrace during Italy's nationwide lockdown in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020. In the distance, no cars are seen on a usually busy highway. REUTERS/Emily Roe

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A man sits alone on a roof terrace during Italy's nationwide lockdown in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020. In the distance, no cars are seen on a usually busy highway. REUTERS/Emily Roe
Close
3 / 23
A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during the Sunday mass, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during the Sunday mass, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during the Sunday mass, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
Close
4 / 23
A man plays alone at the game center which is almost empty in Bangkok, Thailand March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A man plays alone at the game center which is almost empty in Bangkok, Thailand March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man plays alone at the game center which is almost empty in Bangkok, Thailand March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
5 / 23
A lone commuter wearing a face mask sits in an empty train during morning rush hour after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation in Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A lone commuter wearing a face mask sits in an empty train during morning rush hour after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation in Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A lone commuter wearing a face mask sits in an empty train during morning rush hour after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation in Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
6 / 23
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
7 / 23
PhD student Sergio Antonio Perea Restrepo studies alone at University of Sao Paulo (USP) campus after classes were suspended in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

PhD student Sergio Antonio Perea Restrepo studies alone at University of Sao Paulo (USP) campus after classes were suspended in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
PhD student Sergio Antonio Perea Restrepo studies alone at University of Sao Paulo (USP) campus after classes were suspended in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
8 / 23
A man walks along the National Mall in Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks along the National Mall in Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A man walks along the National Mall in Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 23
A general view of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A general view of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A general view of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 23
A woman wearing a protective mask walks outside Castel Sant'Angelo, in Rome, Italy March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A woman wearing a protective mask walks outside Castel Sant'Angelo, in Rome, Italy March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask walks outside Castel Sant'Angelo, in Rome, Italy March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
11 / 23
A woman walks through empty streets outside the Public Market in Seattle, Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman walks through empty streets outside the Public Market in Seattle, Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A woman walks through empty streets outside the Public Market in Seattle, Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 23
A man sits alone looking towards the Washington Monument in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man sits alone looking towards the Washington Monument in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A man sits alone looking towards the Washington Monument in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 23
A railway employee talks on the phone inside an empty train compartment after railway services were shut down in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A railway employee talks on the phone inside an empty train compartment after railway services were shut down in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A railway employee talks on the phone inside an empty train compartment after railway services were shut down in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
14 / 23
A person with a walker crosses 42nd Street in a mostly deserted Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person with a walker crosses 42nd Street in a mostly deserted Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A person with a walker crosses 42nd Street in a mostly deserted Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 23
A person stands on the roof of a building after Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A person stands on the roof of a building after Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A person stands on the roof of a building after Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
16 / 23
Priest Don Marco conducts Sunday mass alone in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020.REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Priest Don Marco conducts Sunday mass alone in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020.REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Priest Don Marco conducts Sunday mass alone in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020.REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Close
17 / 23
A man walks across an empty medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man walks across an empty medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man walks across an empty medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
18 / 23
General view of a quiet circle line tube on the London underground in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

General view of a quiet circle line tube on the London underground in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
General view of a quiet circle line tube on the London underground in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 23
A woman walks alone on Mariacka street in the usually crowded Main Town in Gdansk, Poland, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A woman walks alone on Mariacka street in the usually crowded Main Town in Gdansk, Poland, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A woman walks alone on Mariacka street in the usually crowded Main Town in Gdansk, Poland, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Close
20 / 23
The shadow of a conductor Mate Hamori is seen as he conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The shadow of a conductor Mate Hamori is seen as he conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
The shadow of a conductor Mate Hamori is seen as he conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
21 / 23
A man wearing a face mask stands in an empty park in Prague, Czech Republic, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man wearing a face mask stands in an empty park in Prague, Czech Republic, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A man wearing a face mask stands in an empty park in Prague, Czech Republic, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
22 / 23
A woman walks her dog during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman walks her dog during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A woman walks her dog during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Next Slideshows

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mar 23 2020
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mar 23 2020
Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 189 countries around the world.

Mar 23 2020
Coronavirus effectively shuts down United Kingdom

Coronavirus effectively shuts down United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

Mar 23 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Communities come together amid coronavirus

Communities come together amid coronavirus

Businesses give away food, supplies and services, and volunteers mobilize to meet the needs of the poor, elderly and others who are particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 189 countries around the world.

Coronavirus effectively shuts down United Kingdom

Coronavirus effectively shuts down United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Empty streets of New York City

Empty streets of New York City

America's largest city is largely deserted as the number of coronavirus cases grows.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast