Alone in a pandemic
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man sits alone on a roof terrace during Italy's nationwide lockdown in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020. In the distance, no cars are seen on a usually busy highway. REUTERS/Emily Roe
A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during the Sunday mass, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
A man plays alone at the game center which is almost empty in Bangkok, Thailand March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A lone commuter wearing a face mask sits in an empty train during morning rush hour after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation in Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2020....more
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
PhD student Sergio Antonio Perea Restrepo studies alone at University of Sao Paulo (USP) campus after classes were suspended in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A man walks along the National Mall in Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A general view of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman wearing a protective mask walks outside Castel Sant'Angelo, in Rome, Italy March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A woman walks through empty streets outside the Public Market in Seattle, Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man sits alone looking towards the Washington Monument in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A railway employee talks on the phone inside an empty train compartment after railway services were shut down in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A person with a walker crosses 42nd Street in a mostly deserted Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A person stands on the roof of a building after Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Priest Don Marco conducts Sunday mass alone in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, in Rome, Italy March 15, 2020.REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A man walks across an empty medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
General view of a quiet circle line tube on the London underground in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman walks alone on Mariacka street in the usually crowded Main Town in Gdansk, Poland, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
The shadow of a conductor Mate Hamori is seen as he conducts the Danubia Orchestra without an audience in the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A man wearing a face mask stands in an empty park in Prague, Czech Republic, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman walks her dog during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
