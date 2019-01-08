Along the U.S.-Mexico border
Noe Hernandez, a migrant from Honduras leans against the border wall after arriving with the intention to cross through it into the U.S. from Tijuana and finding the water too high in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Clothes hung on the clothesline is seen near the border fence between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) officials are seen next to the border wall in San Diego County, U.S., photographed through the wall in Tijuana, Mexico, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants, part of a caravan from Central America who are seeking asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The border wall divides San Diego County California, U.S. (L) and Tijuana, Mexico, January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People look through the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump (on U.S. territory) leave after attending a protest by the border fence between United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Migrants from Honduras sit near the border fence to cross it illegally into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Balloons are seen at the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. workers are seen fixing parts of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen on the San Diego County, U.S., side of the border wall, as children play in Tijuana, Mexico December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man rides his bicycle near the border wall that divides San Diego County California, U.S. and Tijuana (foreground), Mexico, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A ripped banner in the U.S. colors is seen next to a prototype for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, and through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Mexican woman living close to the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico stands inside her house in Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Birds are seen on a section of the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A lock is seen at a section of the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A section of the border fence between United States and Mexico is seen in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man jogs next to the border wall between Mexico and the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
