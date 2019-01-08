Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 8, 2019 | 6:20pm EST

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Noe Hernandez, a migrant from Honduras leans against the border wall after arriving with the intention to cross through it into the U.S. from Tijuana and finding the water too high in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Noe Hernandez, a migrant from Honduras leans against the border wall after arriving with the intention to cross through it into the U.S. from Tijuana and finding the water too high in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Noe Hernandez, a migrant from Honduras leans against the border wall after arriving with the intention to cross through it into the U.S. from Tijuana and finding the water too high in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 20
Clothes hung on the clothesline is seen near the border fence between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Clothes hung on the clothesline is seen near the border fence between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2018
Clothes hung on the clothesline is seen near the border fence between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 20
U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) officials are seen next to the border wall in San Diego County, U.S., photographed through the wall in Tijuana, Mexico, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) officials are seen next to the border wall in San Diego County, U.S., photographed through the wall in Tijuana, Mexico, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) officials are seen next to the border wall in San Diego County, U.S., photographed through the wall in Tijuana, Mexico, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 20
Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 20
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants, part of a caravan from Central America who are seeking asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants, part of a caravan from Central America who are seeking asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer watches a group of migrants, part of a caravan from Central America who are seeking asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 20
The border wall divides San Diego County California, U.S. (L) and Tijuana, Mexico, January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The border wall divides San Diego County California, U.S. (L) and Tijuana, Mexico, January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
The border wall divides San Diego County California, U.S. (L) and Tijuana, Mexico, January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 20
People look through the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People look through the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
People look through the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 20
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump (on U.S. territory) leave after attending a protest by the border fence between United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump (on U.S. territory) leave after attending a protest by the border fence between United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump (on U.S. territory) leave after attending a protest by the border fence between United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 20
Migrants from Honduras sit near the border fence to cross it illegally into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras sit near the border fence to cross it illegally into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Migrants from Honduras sit near the border fence to cross it illegally into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 20
Balloons are seen at the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Balloons are seen at the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Balloons are seen at the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 20
U.S. workers are seen fixing parts of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

U.S. workers are seen fixing parts of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
U.S. workers are seen fixing parts of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
11 / 20
A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen on the San Diego County, U.S., side of the border wall, as children play in Tijuana, Mexico December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen on the San Diego County, U.S., side of the border wall, as children play in Tijuana, Mexico December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2018
A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen on the San Diego County, U.S., side of the border wall, as children play in Tijuana, Mexico December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 20
A man rides his bicycle near the border wall that divides San Diego County California, U.S. and Tijuana (foreground), Mexico, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A man rides his bicycle near the border wall that divides San Diego County California, U.S. and Tijuana (foreground), Mexico, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A man rides his bicycle near the border wall that divides San Diego County California, U.S. and Tijuana (foreground), Mexico, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 20
A ripped banner in the U.S. colors is seen next to a prototype for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, and through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A ripped banner in the U.S. colors is seen next to a prototype for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, and through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A ripped banner in the U.S. colors is seen next to a prototype for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, and through the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
14 / 20
Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Migrants from Honduras walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 20
A Mexican woman living close to the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico stands inside her house in Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Mexican woman living close to the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico stands inside her house in Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2018
A Mexican woman living close to the border fence between the U.S. and Mexico stands inside her house in Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 20
Birds are seen on a section of the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Birds are seen on a section of the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
Birds are seen on a section of the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 20
A lock is seen at a section of the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A lock is seen at a section of the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A lock is seen at a section of the border fence between United States and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 20
A section of the border fence between United States and Mexico is seen in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A section of the border fence between United States and Mexico is seen in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A section of the border fence between United States and Mexico is seen in Tijuana, Mexico December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 20
A man jogs next to the border wall between Mexico and the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man jogs next to the border wall between Mexico and the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
A man jogs next to the border wall between Mexico and the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
China's city of ice

China's city of ice

Next Slideshows

China's city of ice

China's city of ice

Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.

11:10am EST
Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Style highlights from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

Jan 07 2019
Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa

Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa

Senator Elizabeth Warren informally kicked off the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating fight on a weekend visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence...

Jan 07 2019
Swearing in a historically diverse Congress

Swearing in a historically diverse Congress

Incoming members of Congress, featuring a record number of women and Latinos in the House and more religious diversity, are ceremonially sworn in.

Jan 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Dakar Rally

Best of Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.

China's city of ice

China's city of ice

Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.

Clemson defeats Crimson Tide to win title

Clemson defeats Crimson Tide to win title

No. 2 Clemson defeats No. 1 Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Men's Fashion Week in London

Men's Fashion Week in London

Highlights from London's fashion week for men.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Style highlights from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa

Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa

Senator Elizabeth Warren informally kicked off the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating fight on a weekend visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence of money on politics and lamenting lost economic opportunities for working families.

Swearing in a historically diverse Congress

Swearing in a historically diverse Congress

Incoming members of Congress, featuring a record number of women and Latinos in the House and more religious diversity, are ceremonially sworn in.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast