Along the U.S.-Mexico border
An immigrant who jumped into a canal in an effort to escape capture after illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border gives up and turns himself in to a border patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, U.S., April 5, 2018....more
A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A suspected smuggler uses his arms to paddle a raft of immigrants across the Rio Grande in an illegal crossing of the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, walk next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant man from Central America illegally crosses into San Diego County, California from the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico on November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A nine year old migrant girl from Guatemala sits in the back of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after she was detained by agents for illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in Sunland Park, New Mexico, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend an injured illegal immigrant from Honduras, near Falfurrias, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Honduran migrant Yeivi Norberto, 13, who is part of a caravan of thousands of migrants who traveled from Central America with the intention of asking for asylum in the U.S., holds on to the border fence and watches an American helicopter flying...more
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials detain people during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, U.S., close to the border wall between the United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 10, 2018....more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, make their way to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Undocumented immigrants in shackles arrive at a U.S. federal court for hearings in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Personnel from U.S. border patrol, a Texas Ranger Division special operations group and U.S. customs and border protection's air and marine operations seize 297 pounds of marijuana following a drug bust by the Mexico-U.S. border in the Rio Grande...more
A border patrol agent gives first aid to a man suffering from dehydration after he and others were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Border patrol agents in a helicopter and with a canine unit search for illegal immigrants along the border with Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the U.S., sit on top of the border fence between Mexico and the United States, after arriving in Tijuana, Mexico November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Undocumented immigrant families walk from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An agent with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) searches a pathway near the Rio Grande river used by families who illegally cross into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant girl, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, is carried by her father as they jump over the border wall to cross illegally from Mexico into the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 13, 2018....more
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire after the San Ysidro Port of Entry land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018....more
A Honduran migrant gets help climbing over the border fence into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Border patrol agents and special operations group members from the Texas Ranger Division seize 297 pounds of marijuana following a drug bust by the Mexico-U.S. border in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Loren...more
The body of Misael Paiz, 25, a migrant from Guatemala, lies covered in a white cloth after it was located by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Sonoran Desert in Pima County, Arizona, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Border Patrol agents ride their ATV's along the border at the site of the construction of new bollard wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, as seen from the Mexican side of the border in San Jeronimo, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April...more
A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit tracks illegal immigrants near Falfurrias, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, holds her 17-year-old daughter Dayana's hand as they walk in a park, several days after they were reunited following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico, in Brentwood, Maryland, July 25, 2018....more
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana outside of Casa Esperanza, a federal contracted shelter, shortly after being reunited with her following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border, in Brownsville,...more
Mateo, a two-year-old boy from Honduras, is led through dense brush by his mother Juana Maria after a group of two dozen families members illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Fronton, Texas, October 18, 2018....more
Police officers detain a man during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, U.S., close to the border wall between the United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover next to the border fence as they prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climb a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials stand guard in front of people during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, U.S., close to the border wall between the United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico...more
Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, pulls a young girl over the border fence as they enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis...more
An illegal smuggling tunnel, now used for training federal officers, is seen under the border between Mexico and the United States, in San Diego, California, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A police officer and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official detain people during a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, U.S., close to the border wall between the United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana,...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, prepare to climb over the border wall into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials detain a group of migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, after they crossed illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico...more
A migrant who is part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, cries next to the border wall as she tries to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The border line between Mexico and United States is seen at the Otay Mesa port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Border Patrol agents crawl through dense brush while pulling the body of a migrant man suffering from dehydration after he and others were detained for illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. ...more
A man pulls a raft with families seeking asylum from Central America as they illegally cross the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the United States in Granjeno, Texas October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Families seeking asylum from Central America line-up to enter a raft along the Rio Grande river in Mexico before illegally crossing into the United States in Granjeno, Texas October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A 21-year-old man from Mexico sits dehydrated on the ground as he is detained by U.S. Border Patrol Agent Guadalupe Ramirez in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant men from Central America are detained for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The border wall divides Tijuana, Mexico on the left and San Diego County, California, U.S. November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, security officials surround the body of a man who a witness identified as a Honduran migrant after his remains washed ashore in San Diego, California, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, watches fellow migrants as they attempt to jump the border fence and illegally enter the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, December...more
Border patrol agents keep guard along the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico in Tecate, California, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center in San Diego, California, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Border Patrol agents on horses track a man along the Rio Grande River after he illegally crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in Sunland Park, New Mexico, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
