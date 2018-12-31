Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 31, 2018 | 12:30am EST

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wait to receive food in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wait to receive food in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wait to receive food in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 43
Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) give water to an apprehended man who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) give water to an apprehended man who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) give water to an apprehended man who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 43
The back of a man is covered in dirt after he was apprehended by the Border Patrol in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The back of a man is covered in dirt after he was apprehended by the Border Patrol in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
The back of a man is covered in dirt after he was apprehended by the Border Patrol in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 43
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 43
A policeman from the city of La Joya stands over an 18-year-old male who lies injured after crashing his vehicle while transporting two men and a woman who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A policeman from the city of La Joya stands over an 18-year-old male who lies injured after crashing his vehicle while transporting two men and a woman who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 30, 2018....more

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
A policeman from the city of La Joya stands over an 18-year-old male who lies injured after crashing his vehicle while transporting two men and a woman who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 43
Immigrant women hold their children by the border wall as they await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Immigrant women hold their children by the border wall as they await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Immigrant women hold their children by the border wall as they await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 43
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 43
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza...more

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 43
Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 43
Angel, a 13-year-old migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., looks towards the United States past the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Angel, a 13-year-old migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., looks towards the United States past the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Angel, a 13-year-old migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., looks towards the United States past the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 43
A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit checks the head of an injured man from Mexico who was apprehended in Encino, Texas after he illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit checks the head of an injured man from Mexico who was apprehended in Encino, Texas after he illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees...more

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit checks the head of an injured man from Mexico who was apprehended in Encino, Texas after he illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 43
A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit prepares a vehicle recovery after a "splashdown" incident in the Rio Grande River along the U.S. border from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit prepares a vehicle recovery after a "splashdown" incident in the Rio Grande River along the U.S. border from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit prepares a vehicle recovery after a "splashdown" incident in the Rio Grande River along the U.S. border from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 43
Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) attempt to apprehend men and women in a moving vehicle who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) attempt to apprehend men and women in a moving vehicle who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) attempt to apprehend men and women in a moving vehicle who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 43
A border patrol agent apprehends a man from Guatemala after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A border patrol agent apprehends a man from Guatemala after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends a man from Guatemala after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 43
Border Patrol Agent Mark Joffre orders a man from Guatemala to stop running after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Border Patrol Agent Mark Joffre orders a man from Guatemala to stop running after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Border Patrol Agent Mark Joffre orders a man from Guatemala to stop running after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 43
Women from the Dominican Republic are apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Women from the Dominican Republic are apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Women from the Dominican Republic are apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 43
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent climbs over a fence while tracking men from Latin America who illegally crossed into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent climbs over a fence while tracking men from Latin America who illegally crossed into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent climbs over a fence while tracking men from Latin America who illegally crossed into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
17 / 43
A suspected smuggler uses his arms to paddle a raft of immigrants across the Rio Grande in an illegal crossing of the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A suspected smuggler uses his arms to paddle a raft of immigrants across the Rio Grande in an illegal crossing of the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A suspected smuggler uses his arms to paddle a raft of immigrants across the Rio Grande in an illegal crossing of the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
18 / 43
Luis from Honduras holds his three year old son Eduardo and a four year old girl Montserrat, the daughter of the woman in the background, after a group of nearly two dozen migrants from Central America illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Luis from Honduras holds his three year old son Eduardo and a four year old girl Montserrat, the daughter of the woman in the background, after a group of nearly two dozen migrants from Central America illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the...more

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Luis from Honduras holds his three year old son Eduardo and a four year old girl Montserrat, the daughter of the woman in the background, after a group of nearly two dozen migrants from Central America illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
19 / 43
An undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor after being released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor after being released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
An undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor after being released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
20 / 43
Immigrant children look back towards Mexico through the border wall as they and others await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Immigrant children look back towards Mexico through the border wall as they and others await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Immigrant children look back towards Mexico through the border wall as they and others await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 43
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers stand guard at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after the land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic from Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers stand guard at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after the land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic from Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers stand guard at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after the land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic from Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
22 / 43
A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
23 / 43
Paulino, a migrant man from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, gestures at the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Paulino, a migrant man from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, gestures at the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah...more

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Paulino, a migrant man from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, gestures at the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
24 / 43
A U.S. army helicopter patrols from the sky as migrants climb the border fence between Mexico and the United States in an attempt to cross into the U.S. side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A U.S. army helicopter patrols from the sky as migrants climb the border fence between Mexico and the United States in an attempt to cross into the U.S. side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
A U.S. army helicopter patrols from the sky as migrants climb the border fence between Mexico and the United States in an attempt to cross into the U.S. side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
25 / 43
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire after the San Ysidro Port of Entry land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire after the San Ysidro Port of Entry land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018....more

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire after the San Ysidro Port of Entry land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
26 / 43
Migrants, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., escape Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., escape Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., escape Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
27 / 43
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, is stopped by a Mexican soldier as he walks outside of a temporary shelter in front of the border wall with the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, is stopped by a Mexican soldier as he walks outside of a temporary shelter in front of the border wall with the United States in Tijuana, Mexico,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, is stopped by a Mexican soldier as he walks outside of a temporary shelter in front of the border wall with the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
28 / 43
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, hold flags of Honduras and the United States in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, hold flags of Honduras and the United States in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018....more

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, hold flags of Honduras and the United States in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
29 / 43
Anita Areli Ramirez Mejia, an asylum seeker from Honduras separated from her six year-old son Jenri near the Mexico-U.S. border, is reunited with him in Harlingen, Texas, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Anita Areli Ramirez Mejia, an asylum seeker from Honduras separated from her six year-old son Jenri near the Mexico-U.S. border, is reunited with him in Harlingen, Texas, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
Anita Areli Ramirez Mejia, an asylum seeker from Honduras separated from her six year-old son Jenri near the Mexico-U.S. border, is reunited with him in Harlingen, Texas, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
30 / 43
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
31 / 43
Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
32 / 43
United States Marines fortify concertina wire along the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

United States Marines fortify concertina wire along the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
United States Marines fortify concertina wire along the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
33 / 43
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run across the Tijuana river to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run across the Tijuana river to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run across the Tijuana river to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
34 / 43
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a young girl as others jump over the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a young girl as others jump over the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018....more

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a young girl as others jump over the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
35 / 43
Josue, a 10 year old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds his arms out to the ocean breeze as he is backlit by lights aimed at the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Josue, a 10 year old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds his arms out to the ocean breeze as he is backlit by lights aimed at the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Josue, a 10 year old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds his arms out to the ocean breeze as he is backlit by lights aimed at the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
36 / 43
A 21-year-old man from Mexico sits dehydrated on the ground as he is detained by U.S. Border Patrol Agent Guadalupe Ramirez in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A 21-year-old man from Mexico sits dehydrated on the ground as he is detained by U.S. Border Patrol Agent Guadalupe Ramirez in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2018
A 21-year-old man from Mexico sits dehydrated on the ground as he is detained by U.S. Border Patrol Agent Guadalupe Ramirez in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
37 / 43
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the United States in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
38 / 43
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, attempt to cross the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, attempt to cross the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, attempt to cross the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
39 / 43
The border wall is seen in the background as U.S. Army soldiers install concertina wire along the United States - Mexico border in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The border wall is seen in the background as U.S. Army soldiers install concertina wire along the United States - Mexico border in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
The border wall is seen in the background as U.S. Army soldiers install concertina wire along the United States - Mexico border in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
40 / 43
A U.S, Army MP walks past concertina wire at the U.S. Mexico border in preparation for the arrival of a caravan of migrants at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, California, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S, Army MP walks past concertina wire at the U.S. Mexico border in preparation for the arrival of a caravan of migrants at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, California, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A U.S, Army MP walks past concertina wire at the U.S. Mexico border in preparation for the arrival of a caravan of migrants at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, California, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
41 / 43
Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
42 / 43
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
43 / 43
View Again
View Next
Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Next Slideshows

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Scenes from along the U.S.-Mexico border.

12:15am EST
Searching for scraps in Guatemala City's largest garbage dump

Searching for scraps in Guatemala City's largest garbage dump

People search for scrap metal in contaminated sewage water at an area known as "the Mine" in Guatemala City's largest dump.

Dec 30 2018
Becoming American

Becoming American

Emotions run high as immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremonies this year.

Dec 30 2018
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Dec 28 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this year.

Journey of the caravan

Journey of the caravan

Scenes from along the route of the migrant caravan.

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Scenes from along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Searching for scraps in Guatemala City's largest garbage dump

Searching for scraps in Guatemala City's largest garbage dump

People search for scrap metal in contaminated sewage water at an area known as "the Mine" in Guatemala City's largest dump.

Becoming American

Becoming American

Emotions run high as immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremonies this year.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Crossing the border fence

Crossing the border fence

Migrants climb over fences and through barbed wire from Mexico into the United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast