Along the U.S.-Mexico border
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wait to receive food in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) give water to an apprehended man who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The back of a man is covered in dirt after he was apprehended by the Border Patrol in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018....more
A policeman from the city of La Joya stands over an 18-year-old male who lies injured after crashing his vehicle while transporting two men and a woman who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 30, 2018....more
Immigrant women hold their children by the border wall as they await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the...more
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza...more
Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Angel, a 13-year-old migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the U.S., looks towards the United States past the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit checks the head of an injured man from Mexico who was apprehended in Encino, Texas after he illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees...more
A member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit prepares a vehicle recovery after a "splashdown" incident in the Rio Grande River along the U.S. border from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) attempt to apprehend men and women in a moving vehicle who illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A border patrol agent apprehends a man from Guatemala after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Border Patrol Agent Mark Joffre orders a man from Guatemala to stop running after he and others illegally crossed into the U.S. border from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Women from the Dominican Republic are apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent climbs over a fence while tracking men from Latin America who illegally crossed into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A suspected smuggler uses his arms to paddle a raft of immigrants across the Rio Grande in an illegal crossing of the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Luis from Honduras holds his three year old son Eduardo and a four year old girl Montserrat, the daughter of the woman in the background, after a group of nearly two dozen migrants from Central America illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the...more
An undocumented immigrant wears an ankle monitor after being released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Immigrant children look back towards Mexico through the border wall as they and others await apprehension after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers stand guard at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after the land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic from Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man from El Salvador sits in the back of a border patrol vehicle after he was apprehended for illegally crossing into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Paulino, a migrant man from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, gestures at the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah...more
A U.S. army helicopter patrols from the sky as migrants climb the border fence between Mexico and the United States in an attempt to cross into the U.S. side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Special Response Team (SRT) officers are seen through concertina wire after the San Ysidro Port of Entry land border crossing was temporarily closed to traffic in Tijuana, Mexico November 19, 2018....more
Migrants, part of a caravan from El Salvador travelling to the U.S., escape Mexican police during an operation to detain them for entering the country illegally, in Metapa, Mexico, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, is stopped by a Mexican soldier as he walks outside of a temporary shelter in front of the border wall with the United States in Tijuana, Mexico,...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, hold flags of Honduras and the United States in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018....more
Anita Areli Ramirez Mejia, an asylum seeker from Honduras separated from her six year-old son Jenri near the Mexico-U.S. border, is reunited with him in Harlingen, Texas, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
United States Marines fortify concertina wire along the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing as seen from Tijuana, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run across the Tijuana river to reach the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis...more
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a young girl as others jump over the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018....more
Josue, a 10 year old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds his arms out to the ocean breeze as he is backlit by lights aimed at the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico...more
A 21-year-old man from Mexico sits dehydrated on the ground as he is detained by U.S. Border Patrol Agent Guadalupe Ramirez in Falfurrias, Texas for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico on August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, return to Mexico after being hit by tear gas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after attempting to illegally cross the border wall into the...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, attempt to cross the border wall to enter the United States illegally from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The border wall is seen in the background as U.S. Army soldiers install concertina wire along the United States - Mexico border in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A U.S, Army MP walks past concertina wire at the U.S. Mexico border in preparation for the arrival of a caravan of migrants at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, California, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Families from Latin America use a raft through the Rio Grande river to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Searching for scraps in Guatemala City's largest garbage dump
People search for scrap metal in contaminated sewage water at an area known as "the Mine" in Guatemala City's largest dump.
Becoming American
Emotions run high as immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremonies this year.
