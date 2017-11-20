Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 20, 2017 | 7:34am EST

AMA red carpet

Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 48
Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 48
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 48
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 48
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 48
DJ Khaled with family. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

DJ Khaled with family. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
DJ Khaled with family. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 48
Bleona Qereti. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bleona Qereti. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Bleona Qereti. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 48
Pink. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Pink. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Pink. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 48
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 48
Macklemore and Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Macklemore and Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Macklemore and Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 48
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 48
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 48
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 48
Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 48
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 48
Diana Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Diana Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Diana Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 48
Laura Marano. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Laura Marano. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Laura Marano. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 48
Ashlee Simpson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ashlee Simpson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Ashlee Simpson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 48
Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 48
Maia Mitchell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Maia Mitchell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Maia Mitchell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 48
2017 American Music Awards � Arrivals � Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/11/2017 � Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2017 American Music Awards � Arrivals � Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/11/2017 � Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
2017 American Music Awards � Arrivals � Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/11/2017 � Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 48
Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 48
Kehlani. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kehlani. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Kehlani. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 48
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 48
Kelly Rowland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kelly Rowland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Kelly Rowland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 48
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 48
Madelaine Petsch. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Madelaine Petsch. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Madelaine Petsch. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 48
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 48
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 48
Kathryn Hahn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kathryn Hahn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Kathryn Hahn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 48
Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 48
Sadie Sink. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sadie Sink. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Sadie Sink. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
32 / 48
Garcelle Beauvais. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Garcelle Beauvais. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Garcelle Beauvais. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 48
Sabrina Carpenter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sabrina Carpenter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Sabrina Carpenter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
34 / 48
Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
35 / 48
Nick Cannon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nick Cannon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Nick Cannon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 48
Camila Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Camila Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Camila Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
37 / 48
Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
38 / 48
Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
39 / 48
(L-R) Hayley Stommel, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Cole. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(L-R) Hayley Stommel, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Cole. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
(L-R) Hayley Stommel, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Cole. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
40 / 48
BTS. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

BTS. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
BTS. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
41 / 48
(L-R) Ben McKee, Daniel Wayne Sermon, Daniel Platzman and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(L-R) Ben McKee, Daniel Wayne Sermon, Daniel Platzman and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
(L-R) Ben McKee, Daniel Wayne Sermon, Daniel Platzman and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
42 / 48
Forever In Your Mind. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Forever In Your Mind. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Forever In Your Mind. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
43 / 48
Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
44 / 48
Patrick Starrr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Patrick Starrr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Patrick Starrr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
45 / 48
Erika Jayne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Erika Jayne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Erika Jayne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
46 / 48
Jessie James Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessie James Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Jessie James Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
47 / 48
Mark Cuban and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mark Cuban and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Mark Cuban and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

7:27am EST
Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Robert Mugabe as its leader and gives the 93-year-old less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment.

Nov 19 2017
Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.

Nov 17 2017
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.

Nov 17 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Robert Mugabe as its leader and gives the 93-year-old less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment.

Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.

Best of the Latin Grammys

Best of the Latin Grammys

Highlights from the 18th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Latin Grammy red carpet

Latin Grammy red carpet

Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast