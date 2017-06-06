Amal and George Clooney welcome twins
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose before the start of the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive at the Refugee Summit at the United Nations in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis meets US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal during a meeting of the Scholas Occurrentes at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/ Handout via REUTERS
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal leave the Festival Palace after the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
George Clooney and Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Producer George Clooney kisses his wife Amal at the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis" in Hollywood, California October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave Venice city hall after a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney and his wife Amal stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
