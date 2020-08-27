Amazon again under threat from fires
A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, August 26. Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about...more
Smoke billows from a fire in an area of the Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 26. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning near Ouro Preto, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 20. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning near Ouro Preto, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 20. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning near Ouro Preto, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 20. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning near Ouro Preto, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 20. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A firefighter monitors a spot fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A bird flies over a tract of the Amazon jungle after it burned as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Miraceli de Oliveira reacts as the fire approaches their house in an area of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tree is seen burning while a fire burns as back burning used to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire at a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Pieces of a dead tree are seen in an area of the Amazon jungle cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke billows from a fire in an area of the Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member drinks water after attempting to control a fire in a tract of the Amazon jungle near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
An aerial view shows cattle on a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member attempts to control a fire in a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke billows from a fire in an area of the Amazon jungle which burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 12. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man lights a fire to create a firebreak to stop the progress of a fire started by farmers clearing a tract of the Amazon jungle in Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member holds a dead anteater while attempting to control hot points in a tract of the Amazon jungle near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 11. ...more
The sun sets behind a tree as a tract of the Amazon jungle burns near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 10. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
General view of a tract of the Amazon jungle which burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tree burns while Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members attempt to control hot points in a tract of the Amazon jungle near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members walk in a burned area as they try to control hot points in a tract of the Amazon jungle near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil August 11, 2020....more
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member holds a dead snake during an attempt to control hot points in a tract of the Amazon jungle near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil August 11, 2020....more
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 6. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
