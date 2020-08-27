Amazon again under threat from fires

A tract of the Amazon jungle is seen burning as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, August 26. Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about...more

