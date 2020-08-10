Edition:
Amazon again under threat from forest fires

A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, August 8. Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 6. Brazilian space research agency INPE recorded 5,860 fires in the Amazon in the first six days of August, a 7% increase from the same period of last year. The data set is small and daily variation can be considerable, but the trend suggests this month may be on par with a year ago - the worst August in nine years. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 9. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Apui, Amazonas State, Brazil, August 8. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
