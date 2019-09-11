Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 11, 2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Amazon fires burn at record rate

An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Brazil's conservation efforts have come under scrutiny this year amid the worst fires in the Amazon rainforest since 2010. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has called for rolling back conservation rules to allow more development of the region's natural resources. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Brazil's conservation efforts have come under scrutiny this year amid the worst fires in the Amazon rainforest since 2010....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Brazil's conservation efforts have come under scrutiny this year amid the worst fires in the Amazon rainforest since 2010. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has called for rolling back conservation rules to allow more development of the region's natural resources. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
1 / 16
An aerial view shows an area of the Amazon rainforest affected by fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Some 2,472.91 square miles (6,404.8 square kilometres) have been despoiled, double the area felled at this point last year and larger than the U.S. state of Delaware. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows an area of the Amazon rainforest affected by fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Some 2,472.91 square miles (6,404.8 square kilometres) have been despoiled, double the area felled at this point last...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows an area of the Amazon rainforest affected by fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Some 2,472.91 square miles (6,404.8 square kilometres) have been despoiled, double the area felled at this point last year and larger than the U.S. state of Delaware. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 16
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Images of the Amazon burning have sparked international condemnation of the environmental policies of Bolsonaro, who has dismissed those concerns as outsiders meddling in Brazil's internal affairs. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Images of the Amazon burning have sparked international condemnation of the environmental policies of Bolsonaro, who has...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Images of the Amazon burning have sparked international condemnation of the environmental policies of Bolsonaro, who has dismissed those concerns as outsiders meddling in Brazil's internal affairs. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 16
An aerial view shows an area of the Amazon rainforest affected by fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Punishment of environmental crimes has plummeted on Bolsonaro's watch, and Ibama employees have complained that the government has tied their hands and hampered enforcement. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows an area of the Amazon rainforest affected by fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Punishment of environmental crimes has plummeted on Bolsonaro's watch, and Ibama employees have complained that the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows an area of the Amazon rainforest affected by fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Punishment of environmental crimes has plummeted on Bolsonaro's watch, and Ibama employees have complained that the government has tied their hands and hampered enforcement. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
4 / 16
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Deforestation is often followed by burning to clear land for ranching or farming, so the destruction in August could signal more fires to come in the Amazon, according Ana Paula Aguiar, an INPE land use researcher now on leave at Stockholm University. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Deforestation is often followed by burning to clear land for ranching or farming, so the destruction in August could signal more fires...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Deforestation is often followed by burning to clear land for ranching or farming, so the destruction in August could signal more fires to come in the Amazon, according Ana Paula Aguiar, an INPE land use researcher now on leave at Stockholm University. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
5 / 16
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 16
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
7 / 16
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
8 / 16
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 16
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
10 / 16
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 16
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
12 / 16
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
13 / 16
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
14 / 16
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
15 / 16
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Americans commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11

Americans commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11

Next Slideshows

Americans commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11

Americans commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11

Commemorations are held 18 years after nearly 3,000 people were killed in the September 11 attacks.

12:25pm EDT
Grim search for Dorian's dead in Bahamas

Grim search for Dorian's dead in Bahamas

Rescue workers search for bodies and survivors in the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas as relief agencies work to deliver food and supplies over flooded roads and...

9:15am EDT
Frankfurt Auto Show

Frankfurt Auto Show

Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.

8:40am EDT
Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

7:15am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Americans commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11

Americans commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11

Commemorations are held 18 years after nearly 3,000 people were killed in the September 11 attacks.

Grim search for Dorian's dead in Bahamas

Grim search for Dorian's dead in Bahamas

Rescue workers search for bodies and survivors in the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas as relief agencies work to deliver food and supplies over flooded roads and piles of debris.

Frankfurt Auto Show

Frankfurt Auto Show

Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.

Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Day of Ashura

Day of Ashura

Millions of Shi'ite Muslims performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, the holiest festival in their calendar commemorating the death of Prophet Mohammad's grandson.

Apple unveils iPhone 11 at launch event

Apple unveils iPhone 11 at launch event

Apple reveals the iPhone 11, streaming services and other products at its annual event, as the tech giant reaches a turning point where it focuses as much on services as its hardware and software.

Malta agrees to let last migrants stranded on NGO boat disembark

Malta agrees to let last migrants stranded on NGO boat disembark

Malta will let five Tunisian migrants stranded on the migrant rescue ship Alan Kurdi to disembark after two European Union countries agreed to take them in, the Maltese government said. Malta, like neighboring Italy, had refused to allow the charity boat to enter its waters.

How the top 2020 candidates have proposed to reduce gun violence

How the top 2020 candidates have proposed to reduce gun violence

In the month since shooting sprees in Texas and Ohio that killed 31 people, Democrats running for president are pointing to inaction in Washington as evidence they should be elected, offering their own plans and proposals to curtail gun violence. Republican President Donald Trump appeared to back expanded background checks in the immediate aftermath of the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. But he has since backed away from that position, arguing the problem is not firearms, but rathe

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast