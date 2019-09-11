Amazon fires burn at record rate
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Brazil's conservation efforts have come under scrutiny this year amid the worst fires in the Amazon rainforest since 2010....more
An aerial view shows an area of the Amazon rainforest affected by fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Some 2,472.91 square miles (6,404.8 square kilometres) have been despoiled, double the area felled at this point last...more
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Images of the Amazon burning have sparked international condemnation of the environmental policies of Bolsonaro, who has...more
An aerial view shows an area of the Amazon rainforest affected by fire near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Punishment of environmental crimes has plummeted on Bolsonaro's watch, and Ibama employees have complained that the...more
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. Deforestation is often followed by burning to clear land for ranching or farming, so the destruction in August could signal more fires...more
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A burnt plot is seen in Jamanxim National Forest in the Amazon, near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
