Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 13, 2018 | 3:45pm EST

Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2

People walk along Gantry Plaza State Park, in Long Island City. Amazon.com picked America's financial and political capitals for its split new headquarters, saying on Tuesday it will build offices for more than 25,000 people each in New York City and close by Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk along Gantry Plaza State Park, in Long Island City. Amazon.com picked America's financial and political capitals for its split new headquarters, saying on Tuesday it will build offices for more than 25,000 people each in New York City and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
People walk along Gantry Plaza State Park, in Long Island City. Amazon.com picked America's financial and political capitals for its split new headquarters, saying on Tuesday it will build offices for more than 25,000 people each in New York City and close by Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 17
A couple walk past an office building at 1851 S. Bell St. in Crystal City where Amazon may place some of its workforce, in Arlington, Virginia. The world's largest online retailer plans to spend $5 billion on the two new developments and expects to get more than $2 billion in tax credits and incentives, with plans to apply for more. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A couple walk past an office building at 1851 S. Bell St. in Crystal City where Amazon may place some of its workforce, in Arlington, Virginia. The world's largest online retailer plans to spend $5 billion on the two new developments and expects to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A couple walk past an office building at 1851 S. Bell St. in Crystal City where Amazon may place some of its workforce, in Arlington, Virginia. The world's largest online retailer plans to spend $5 billion on the two new developments and expects to get more than $2 billion in tax credits and incentives, with plans to apply for more. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 17
Behind a "Virginia is for Amazon Lovers" sign, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks at a news conference after the announcement that Crystal City has been selected as home to Amazon's new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Its move ends a frenzied year-long bidding war among cities across North America, splitting the location between two finalists. In addition, Nashville, Tennessee, will become Amazon's fourth-biggest U.S. office outside Seattle with more than 5,000 corporate jobs focused on technology and management for its retail operations unit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Behind a "Virginia is for Amazon Lovers" sign, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks at a news conference after the announcement that Crystal City has been selected as home to Amazon's new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Its move ends a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Behind a "Virginia is for Amazon Lovers" sign, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks at a news conference after the announcement that Crystal City has been selected as home to Amazon's new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Its move ends a frenzied year-long bidding war among cities across North America, splitting the location between two finalists. In addition, Nashville, Tennessee, will become Amazon's fourth-biggest U.S. office outside Seattle with more than 5,000 corporate jobs focused on technology and management for its retail operations unit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 17
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speak during a news conference about Amazon's headquarters expansion to Long Island City in the Queens borough of New York. With more than 610,000 workers worldwide, Seattle-based Amazon is already one of the biggest employers in the United States and the world's third-most valuable company, behind Apple and Microsoft. Still, it faces fierce competition for talent with Alphabet Inc's Google and other companies, which routinely offer free food and other perks in sunny California, seen by many as a better draw than Amazon's relative frugality in rain-plagued Seattle. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speak during a news conference about Amazon's headquarters expansion to Long Island City in the Queens borough of New York. With more than 610,000 workers worldwide, Seattle-based...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speak during a news conference about Amazon's headquarters expansion to Long Island City in the Queens borough of New York. With more than 610,000 workers worldwide, Seattle-based Amazon is already one of the biggest employers in the United States and the world's third-most valuable company, behind Apple and Microsoft. Still, it faces fierce competition for talent with Alphabet Inc's Google and other companies, which routinely offer free food and other perks in sunny California, seen by many as a better draw than Amazon's relative frugality in rain-plagued Seattle. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
4 / 17
Traffic is seen in Long Island City. "These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent," Jeff Bezos, the company's chief executive and world's richest person, said in a news release. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Traffic is seen in Long Island City. "These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent," Jeff Bezos, the company's chief executive and world's richest person, said in a news release. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Traffic is seen in Long Island City. "These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent," Jeff Bezos, the company's chief executive and world's richest person, said in a news release. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 17
People wait for the arrival of 7 train in Long Island City. Already marketing its forthcoming New York location in Long Island City, just across the East River from Midtown Manhattan, Amazon talked up the neighborhood's breweries, waterfront parks and easy transit access. The former industrial area also has a clock counting down the hours until the end of U.S. President Donald Trump's first presidential term. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People wait for the arrival of 7 train in Long Island City. Already marketing its forthcoming New York location in Long Island City, just across the East River from Midtown Manhattan, Amazon talked up the neighborhood's breweries, waterfront parks...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
People wait for the arrival of 7 train in Long Island City. Already marketing its forthcoming New York location in Long Island City, just across the East River from Midtown Manhattan, Amazon talked up the neighborhood's breweries, waterfront parks and easy transit access. The former industrial area also has a clock counting down the hours until the end of U.S. President Donald Trump's first presidential term. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 17
A man walks his dog by a metro station in Crystal City. The choice of Arlington, Virginia, could hand Amazon greater political influence in the nearby U.S. capital, where it already has one of the largest lobbying shops in town. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man walks his dog by a metro station in Crystal City. The choice of Arlington, Virginia, could hand Amazon greater political influence in the nearby U.S. capital, where it already has one of the largest lobbying shops in town. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A man walks his dog by a metro station in Crystal City. The choice of Arlington, Virginia, could hand Amazon greater political influence in the nearby U.S. capital, where it already has one of the largest lobbying shops in town. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 17
Women pass under a sign in Crystal City. Bezos privately owns the Washington Post, which has written critical articles about Trump and, in turn, he has been a frequent target of broadsides from the president. The paper maintains full editorial independence from its owner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Women pass under a sign in Crystal City. Bezos privately owns the Washington Post, which has written critical articles about Trump and, in turn, he has been a frequent target of broadsides from the president. The paper maintains full editorial...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Women pass under a sign in Crystal City. Bezos privately owns the Washington Post, which has written critical articles about Trump and, in turn, he has been a frequent target of broadsides from the president. The paper maintains full editorial independence from its owner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 17
People work at a building construction site in Long Island City. Amazon already counts greater New York City and Washington among its biggest tech employee bases, after Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People work at a building construction site in Long Island City. Amazon already counts greater New York City and Washington among its biggest tech employee bases, after Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
People work at a building construction site in Long Island City. Amazon already counts greater New York City and Washington among its biggest tech employee bases, after Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 17
A building in the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia. At the outset of the headquarters search last year, Amazon said it was looking for a business-friendly environment, in addition to help recruiting workers. The company said on Tuesday it will receive performance-based direct incentives of $1.525 billion from the state of New York, primarily for creating 25,000 jobs. That works out at $48,000 per job. REUTERS/Al Drago

A building in the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia. At the outset of the headquarters search last year, Amazon said it was looking for a business-friendly environment, in addition to help recruiting workers. The company said on Tuesday it...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A building in the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia. At the outset of the headquarters search last year, Amazon said it was looking for a business-friendly environment, in addition to help recruiting workers. The company said on Tuesday it will receive performance-based direct incentives of $1.525 billion from the state of New York, primarily for creating 25,000 jobs. That works out at $48,000 per job. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
10 / 17
A man walks through Murray Playground in Long Island City. It can also apply for other tax incentives, including New York City's Relocation and Employment Assistance Program that offers annual tax breaks of $3,000 per job, potentially worth $900 million over 12 years for Amazon. What benefit the company would actually get was unclear. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man walks through Murray Playground in Long Island City. It can also apply for other tax incentives, including New York City's Relocation and Employment Assistance Program that offers annual tax breaks of $3,000 per job, potentially worth $900...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A man walks through Murray Playground in Long Island City. It can also apply for other tax incentives, including New York City's Relocation and Employment Assistance Program that offers annual tax breaks of $3,000 per job, potentially worth $900 million over 12 years for Amazon. What benefit the company would actually get was unclear. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 17
A man passes a sign promoting Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. In Virginia, Amazon will receive performance-based direct incentives of $573 million, based on 25,000 jobs at $22,000 in benefits per head. Virginia Tech said on Tuesday it plans to build a $1 billion graduate tech campus in Alexandria, just two miles from the new Amazon headquarters location. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man passes a sign promoting Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. In Virginia, Amazon will receive performance-based direct incentives of $573 million, based on 25,000 jobs at $22,000 in benefits per head. Virginia Tech said on Tuesday it plans to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
A man passes a sign promoting Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. In Virginia, Amazon will receive performance-based direct incentives of $573 million, based on 25,000 jobs at $22,000 in benefits per head. Virginia Tech said on Tuesday it plans to build a $1 billion graduate tech campus in Alexandria, just two miles from the new Amazon headquarters location. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 17
People try to catch the 7 train in Long Island City. Overall, Amazon will get a boost worth more than $2 billion for the new offices, on top of $1.6 billion in subsidies it has received from across the United States since 2000, according to a database from the Washington-based government watchdog Good Jobs First. Amazon said it has invested $160 billion in the United States since 2010, including in warehouses, data centers and employee compensation. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People try to catch the 7 train in Long Island City. Overall, Amazon will get a boost worth more than $2 billion for the new offices, on top of $1.6 billion in subsidies it has received from across the United States since 2000, according to a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
People try to catch the 7 train in Long Island City. Overall, Amazon will get a boost worth more than $2 billion for the new offices, on top of $1.6 billion in subsidies it has received from across the United States since 2000, according to a database from the Washington-based government watchdog Good Jobs First. Amazon said it has invested $160 billion in the United States since 2010, including in warehouses, data centers and employee compensation. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 17
People cross a street in Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. The new offices will generate more than $14 billion in extra tax revenue for New York, Virginia and Tennessee over the next two decades, Amazon said. The company expects an average wage of more than $150,000 for employees in each new office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

People cross a street in Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. The new offices will generate more than $14 billion in extra tax revenue for New York, Virginia and Tennessee over the next two decades, Amazon said. The company expects an average wage of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
People cross a street in Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. The new offices will generate more than $14 billion in extra tax revenue for New York, Virginia and Tennessee over the next two decades, Amazon said. The company expects an average wage of more than $150,000 for employees in each new office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 17
General view of Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. In evaluating its options, Amazon drilled down into the quality of schools, a key factor in keeping workers satisfied. The company evaluated local test scores for college admission and met with superintendents to discuss education in science and math. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

General view of Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. In evaluating its options, Amazon drilled down into the quality of schools, a key factor in keeping workers satisfied. The company evaluated local test scores for college admission and met...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
General view of Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. In evaluating its options, Amazon drilled down into the quality of schools, a key factor in keeping workers satisfied. The company evaluated local test scores for college admission and met with superintendents to discuss education in science and math. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 17
People walk along Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. The company has already had to navigate similar issues at its more than 45,000-person urban campus in Seattle. An affordable housing crisis there prompted the city council to adopt a head tax on businesses in May, which Amazon helped overturn in a subsequent city council vote. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk along Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. The company has already had to navigate similar issues at its more than 45,000-person urban campus in Seattle. An affordable housing crisis there prompted the city council to adopt a head...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
People walk along Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. The company has already had to navigate similar issues at its more than 45,000-person urban campus in Seattle. An affordable housing crisis there prompted the city council to adopt a head tax on businesses in May, which Amazon helped overturn in a subsequent city council vote. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 17
A woman walks on a street in Long Island City. Some critics had pushed for more transparency from cities and states in the bidding process, warning that the benefits of hosting a massive Amazon office may not offset the taxpayer-funded incentives and other costs. "Amazon is one of the richest companies in the world, but you can't put a price on community input, which has been missing throughout this entire process," New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman walks on a street in Long Island City. Some critics had pushed for more transparency from cities and states in the bidding process, warning that the benefits of hosting a massive Amazon office may not offset the taxpayer-funded incentives and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A woman walks on a street in Long Island City. Some critics had pushed for more transparency from cities and states in the bidding process, warning that the benefits of hosting a massive Amazon office may not offset the taxpayer-funded incentives and other costs. "Amazon is one of the richest companies in the world, but you can't put a price on community input, which has been missing throughout this entire process," New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
California burning

California burning

Next Slideshows

California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s...

3:05pm EST
The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman begins in a federal court in Brooklyn, amid intense public attention and extraordinary security...

12:46pm EST
Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted...

11:10am EST
Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has...

Nov 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of Mexico's 'El Chapo'

The trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman begins in a federal court in Brooklyn, amid intense public attention and extraordinary security measures.

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

Florida election officials recount midterm ballots

A machine recount began over the weekend in the race between outgoing Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, with another recount underway for the Florida gubernatorial race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

Beach portraits of World War One fallen

People create sand portraits of those who died in World War One, as part of Danny Boyle's Pages of The Sea celebrations.

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, has died at the age of 95.

White nationalist rally in Arkansas

White nationalist rally in Arkansas

Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the United States, rally in Little Rock.

Veterans Day across America

Veterans Day across America

Americans honor their military veterans.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast