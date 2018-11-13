Amazon picks NYC and Virginia for HQ2
People walk along Gantry Plaza State Park, in Long Island City. Amazon.com picked America's financial and political capitals for its split new headquarters, saying on Tuesday it will build offices for more than 25,000 people each in New York City and...more
A couple walk past an office building at 1851 S. Bell St. in Crystal City where Amazon may place some of its workforce, in Arlington, Virginia. The world's largest online retailer plans to spend $5 billion on the two new developments and expects to...more
Behind a "Virginia is for Amazon Lovers" sign, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks at a news conference after the announcement that Crystal City has been selected as home to Amazon's new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Its move ends a...more
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speak during a news conference about Amazon's headquarters expansion to Long Island City in the Queens borough of New York. With more than 610,000 workers worldwide, Seattle-based...more
Traffic is seen in Long Island City. "These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent," Jeff Bezos, the company's chief executive and world's richest person, said in a news release. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People wait for the arrival of 7 train in Long Island City. Already marketing its forthcoming New York location in Long Island City, just across the East River from Midtown Manhattan, Amazon talked up the neighborhood's breweries, waterfront parks...more
A man walks his dog by a metro station in Crystal City. The choice of Arlington, Virginia, could hand Amazon greater political influence in the nearby U.S. capital, where it already has one of the largest lobbying shops in town. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Women pass under a sign in Crystal City. Bezos privately owns the Washington Post, which has written critical articles about Trump and, in turn, he has been a frequent target of broadsides from the president. The paper maintains full editorial...more
People work at a building construction site in Long Island City. Amazon already counts greater New York City and Washington among its biggest tech employee bases, after Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A building in the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia. At the outset of the headquarters search last year, Amazon said it was looking for a business-friendly environment, in addition to help recruiting workers. The company said on Tuesday it...more
A man walks through Murray Playground in Long Island City. It can also apply for other tax incentives, including New York City's Relocation and Employment Assistance Program that offers annual tax breaks of $3,000 per job, potentially worth $900...more
A man passes a sign promoting Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. In Virginia, Amazon will receive performance-based direct incentives of $573 million, based on 25,000 jobs at $22,000 in benefits per head. Virginia Tech said on Tuesday it plans to...more
People try to catch the 7 train in Long Island City. Overall, Amazon will get a boost worth more than $2 billion for the new offices, on top of $1.6 billion in subsidies it has received from across the United States since 2000, according to a...more
People cross a street in Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia. The new offices will generate more than $14 billion in extra tax revenue for New York, Virginia and Tennessee over the next two decades, Amazon said. The company expects an average wage of...more
General view of Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. In evaluating its options, Amazon drilled down into the quality of schools, a key factor in keeping workers satisfied. The company evaluated local test scores for college admission and met...more
People walk along Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City. The company has already had to navigate similar issues at its more than 45,000-person urban campus in Seattle. An affordable housing crisis there prompted the city council to adopt a head...more
A woman walks on a street in Long Island City. Some critics had pushed for more transparency from cities and states in the bidding process, warning that the benefits of hosting a massive Amazon office may not offset the taxpayer-funded incentives and...more
