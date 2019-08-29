Edition:
Amazon under threat from deforestation and fires

An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of Amazon jungle amid fire smoke as a track of it it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon in Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon jungle recently cleared by loggers and farmers, before burning it near Altamira, Para state, Brazil August 28. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon in Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon in Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon jungle recently cleared by loggers and farmers, before burning it near Altamira, Para state, Brazil August 28. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

