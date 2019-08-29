Amazon under threat from deforestation and fires
An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of Amazon jungle amid fire smoke as a track of it it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon in Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon jungle recently cleared by loggers and farmers, before burning it near Altamira, Para state, Brazil August 28. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon in Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon in Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil August 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon jungle recently cleared by loggers and farmers, before burning it near Altamira, Para state, Brazil August 28. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of a burned tract of Amazon jungle as it was cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
West Africa's historic slave sites bear witness to brutal trade
From Senegal's Goree Island at Africa's western-most point to the Nigerian port of Badagry on the Gulf of Guinea, the sites where slaves spent their final days...
101st Airborne trains at Eglin Air Force Base
Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division take part in tactical leader's training exercises at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes
King Maha Vajiralongkorn named 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a former nurse and his bodyguard, his Royal Noble Consort last month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
West Africa's historic slave sites bear witness to brutal trade
From Senegal's Goree Island at Africa's western-most point to the Nigerian port of Badagry on the Gulf of Guinea, the sites where slaves spent their final days on African soil have turned into places of pilgrimage and remembrance.
Best of Venice Film Fest
Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
101st Airborne trains at Eglin Air Force Base
Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division take part in tactical leader's training exercises at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes
King Maha Vajiralongkorn named 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a former nurse and his bodyguard, his Royal Noble Consort last month.
Mother and daughter revisit family's slavery past in Ghana
Mom Tani Sanchez and her daughter Tani Sylvester are among a growing number of African Americans exploring their ancestral roots in Ghana, which has encouraged people with Ghanaian heritage to return in honor of the 400th anniversary of the first recorded arrival of African slaves to English settlements in what would one day become America.
Marking the arrival of slaves in Virginia, 400 years on
People participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony to mark the 400-year anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia.
Russia showcases aerial power at MAKS air show
Russia demonstrated the latest in its aerial technology at the MAKS 2019 air show near Moscow.