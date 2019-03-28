Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 28, 2019 | 6:15pm EDT

Amazonian manatees released in Brazil

Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release an Amazonian manatee on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release an Amazonian manatee on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release an Amazonian manatee on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
1 / 18
Members the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), take measurements of an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Members the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), take measurements of an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Members the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), take measurements of an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 18
Biologist Diogo de Souza from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), installs a transmitter in an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Biologist Diogo de Souza from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), installs a transmitter in an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Biologist Diogo de Souza from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), installs a transmitter in an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 18
Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release an Amazonian manatee on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release an Amazonian manatee on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release an Amazonian manatee on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
4 / 18
Residents from the Cuiana community at the Piagacu-Purus reserve take part in an environmental education session with members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) and AMPA (Friends of the Manatee Association), before the release of Amazonian manatees, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Residents from the Cuiana community at the Piagacu-Purus reserve take part in an environmental education session with members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) and AMPA (Friends of...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Residents from the Cuiana community at the Piagacu-Purus reserve take part in an environmental education session with members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) and AMPA (Friends of the Manatee Association), before the release of Amazonian manatees, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
5 / 18
Students observe Amazonian manatees inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Students observe Amazonian manatees inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Students observe Amazonian manatees inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 18
Biologist Diogo de Souza and researcher Vera Silva from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), monitor Amazonian manatees on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23, 2019. Picture taken March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Biologist Diogo de Souza and researcher Vera Silva from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), monitor Amazonian manatees on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Biologist Diogo de Souza and researcher Vera Silva from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), monitor Amazonian manatees on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23, 2019. Picture taken March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
7 / 18
Biologist Diogo de Souza from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), weighs an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Biologist Diogo de Souza from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), weighs an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Biologist Diogo de Souza from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), weighs an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
8 / 18
A child touches an Amazonian manatee in a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly - RC15FC23E2F0

A child touches an Amazonian manatee in a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
A child touches an Amazonian manatee in a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly - RC15FC23E2F0
Close
9 / 18
An Amazonian manatee is seen inside a boat before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An Amazonian manatee is seen inside a boat before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
An Amazonian manatee is seen inside a boat before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
10 / 18
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), put an Amazonian manatee in a boat before releasing it in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), put an Amazonian manatee in a boat before releasing it in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), put an Amazonian manatee in a boat before releasing it in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 18
An Amazonian manatee is seen inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An Amazonian manatee is seen inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 24. REUTERS/Bruno...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
An Amazonian manatee is seen inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 24. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
12 / 18
Students observe Amazonian manatees inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Students observe Amazonian manatees inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Students observe Amazonian manatees inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
13 / 18
Biologist Diogo de Souza and researcher Vera Silva from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), monitor Amazonian manatees on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Biologist Diogo de Souza and researcher Vera Silva from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), monitor Amazonian manatees on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Biologist Diogo de Souza and researcher Vera Silva from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), monitor Amazonian manatees on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
14 / 18
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) carry an Amazonian manatee to a boat, before it is reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) carry an Amazonian manatee to a boat, before it is reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) carry an Amazonian manatee to a boat, before it is reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
15 / 18
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals Project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) remove Amazonian manatees from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals Project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) remove Amazonian manatees from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals Project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) remove Amazonian manatees from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
16 / 18
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals Project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) remove Amazonian manatees from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals Project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) remove Amazonian manatees from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals Project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) remove Amazonian manatees from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
17 / 18
A member of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) removes an Amazonian manatee from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A member of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) removes an Amazonian manatee from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
A member of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) removes an Amazonian manatee from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil March 22. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
World's longest salt cave

World's longest salt cave

Next Slideshows

World's longest salt cave

World's longest salt cave

Israeli researchers say they have discovered the world s longest salt cave near the desert site where, according to the Bible, Lot s wife was turned into a...

2:45pm EDT
Superbloom in southern California

Superbloom in southern California

A poppy 'superbloom' draws thousands of visitors a day to Antelope Valley, where park rangers are trying to keep tourists from stepping off the trail, damaging...

2:35pm EDT
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Mar 27 2019
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Cyclone Idai left millions in need of assistance in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, as aid workers prepare for outbreaks of malaria and cholera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Several cities in Venezuela, including most of Caracas, recovered electricity gradually after the second blackout in less than a month left the oil-rich country without power for days.

World's longest salt cave

World's longest salt cave

Israeli researchers say they have discovered the world s longest salt cave near the desert site where, according to the Bible, Lot s wife was turned into a pillar of salt.

Superbloom in southern California

Superbloom in southern California

A poppy 'superbloom' draws thousands of visitors a day to Antelope Valley, where park rangers are trying to keep tourists from stepping off the trail, damaging wildlife and flowers.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Demonstrators for and against Brexit stage rallies outside Parliament as Prime Minister May announces she would quit if her twice-defeated EU divorce deal passes at the third attempt.

Charles and Camilla in Cuba

Charles and Camilla in Cuba

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla stop by Havana during their two-week Caribbean tour of former and current British territories.

Rise and fall of the Islamic State caliphate

Rise and fall of the Islamic State caliphate

Islamic State's self-proclaimed caliphate once comprised a third of both Iraq and Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast