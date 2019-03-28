Amazonian manatees released in Brazil
Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release an Amazonian manatee on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno...more
Members the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), take measurements of an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more
Biologist Diogo de Souza from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), installs a transmitter in an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas...more
Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release an Amazonian manatee on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents from the Cuiana community at the Piagacu-Purus reserve take part in an environmental education session with members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) and AMPA (Friends of...more
Students observe Amazonian manatees inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more
Biologist Diogo de Souza and researcher Vera Silva from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), monitor Amazonian manatees on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas...more
Biologist Diogo de Souza from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), weighs an Amazonian manatee before its release in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more
A child touches an Amazonian manatee in a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more
An Amazonian manatee is seen inside a boat before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), put an Amazonian manatee in a boat before releasing it in the Piagacu-Purus reserve, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state,...more
An Amazonian manatee is seen inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 24. REUTERS/Bruno...more
Students observe Amazonian manatees inside a boat, before members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), release manatees in the nature in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23....more
Biologist Diogo de Souza and researcher Vera Silva from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research), monitor Amazonian manatees on Trapinho lake at the Piagacu-Purus reserve in Anori, Amazonas...more
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) carry an Amazonian manatee to a boat, before it is reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil...more
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals Project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) remove Amazonian manatees from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in...more
Researchers and assistants from the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals Project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) remove Amazonian manatees from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in...more
A member of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) removes an Amazonian manatee from a lake on the bank of the Solimoes river, before they are reintroduced in the nature, in Manacapuru,...more
