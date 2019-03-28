Amazonian manatees released in Brazil

Residents from the Cuiana community at the Piagacu-Purus reserve take part in an environmental education session with members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) and AMPA (Friends of...more

Residents from the Cuiana community at the Piagacu-Purus reserve take part in an environmental education session with members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project, partners of INPA (National Institute of Amazonian Research) and AMPA (Friends of the Manatee Association), before the release of Amazonian manatees, in Anori, Amazonas state, Brazil March 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close