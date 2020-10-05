Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2020 | 2:48pm EDT

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group amid the spread of the coronavirus in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. The Brazilian military wrapped up on Monday a three-week operation that provided medical care to the Amazon's Guajajara tribe hit by COVID-19, in response to criticism that Brazil was not protecting vulnerable indigenous people from the pandemic. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group amid the spread of the coronavirus in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group amid the spread of the coronavirus in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. The Brazilian military wrapped up on Monday a three-week operation that provided medical care to the Amazon's Guajajara tribe hit by COVID-19, in response to criticism that Brazil was not protecting vulnerable indigenous people from the pandemic. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
1 / 21
Women from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wear protective masks at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. Guajajara leaders praised the armed forces for air lifting doctors and nurses to do rapid COVID-19 tests and examine for other diseases, but criticized the government's indigenous health service SESAI for not protecting them against the novel coronavirus. The Defense Ministry said its doctors did 37,000 checkups since Sept. 24 and supplied 39 tonnes of medicine, food and protective equipment to the Guajajara, a tribe that lives on several reservations in the rainforest of Maranhão state. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Women from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wear protective masks at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. Guajajara leaders praised the armed...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Women from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wear protective masks at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. Guajajara leaders praised the armed forces for air lifting doctors and nurses to do rapid COVID-19 tests and examine for other diseases, but criticized the government's indigenous health service SESAI for not protecting them against the novel coronavirus. The Defense Ministry said its doctors did 37,000 checkups since Sept. 24 and supplied 39 tonnes of medicine, food and protective equipment to the Guajajara, a tribe that lives on several reservations in the rainforest of Maranhão state. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
2 / 21
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. The Guajajara are best known for warrior teams dubbed the "guardians of the forest" set up to stop illegal loggers from invading their lands in growing numbers since environmental controls were relaxed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020....more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. The Guajajara are best known for warrior teams dubbed the "guardians of the forest" set up to stop illegal loggers from invading their lands in growing numbers since environmental controls were relaxed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
3 / 21
A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. Indigenous and human rights groups such as the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi) and Human Rights Watch have criticized the government for reducing the SESAI's scope and ignoring the plight of indigenous people in the face of the pandemic. There have been 447 deaths from COVID-19 so far among Brazil's 800,000 indigenous people, according to SESAI, which only provides healthcare to those living on reservations. Another 388 have died off reservation in urban areas, according to the main indigenous umbrella organization APIB. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. Indigenous and human rights groups such as the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi)...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. Indigenous and human rights groups such as the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi) and Human Rights Watch have criticized the government for reducing the SESAI's scope and ignoring the plight of indigenous people in the face of the pandemic. There have been 447 deaths from COVID-19 so far among Brazil's 800,000 indigenous people, according to SESAI, which only provides healthcare to those living on reservations. Another 388 have died off reservation in urban areas, according to the main indigenous umbrella organization APIB. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
4 / 21
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group is carried before a member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines her at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. SESAI director Robson Santos told reporters the lethality rate for COVID-19 cases among Brazil's indigenous people had turned out to be much lower than expected, at 1.5%. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group is carried before a member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines her at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao,...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group is carried before a member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines her at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. SESAI director Robson Santos told reporters the lethality rate for COVID-19 cases among Brazil's indigenous people had turned out to be much lower than expected, at 1.5%. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
5 / 21
A man from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group stands at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. On Sunday, military helicopters flew in general practice doctors as well as gynecologists and even veterinarians to Morro Branco village, where three people have died from COVD-19, including a man who was buried on Saturday. Ythai Guajajara, a tribal spokeswoman, thanked the military for helping at such a critical time but said her people needed more access to healthcare than they were getting. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A man from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group stands at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. On Sunday, military helicopters flew in general practice...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A man from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group stands at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. On Sunday, military helicopters flew in general practice doctors as well as gynecologists and even veterinarians to Morro Branco village, where three people have died from COVD-19, including a man who was buried on Saturday. Ythai Guajajara, a tribal spokeswoman, thanked the military for helping at such a critical time but said her people needed more access to healthcare than they were getting. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
6 / 21
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wearing a protective mask holds a child at a community center in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. Carlos Travassos, a former head of isolated tribes at the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai, said the medical outreach was a media operation to show that the government was fighting COVID-19 among indigenous communities. "This was just for Englishmen to see," he said, using a Brazilian expression for doing things for the sake of appearances. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wearing a protective mask holds a child at a community center in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. Carlos Travassos, a former head...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wearing a protective mask holds a child at a community center in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. Carlos Travassos, a former head of isolated tribes at the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai, said the medical outreach was a media operation to show that the government was fighting COVID-19 among indigenous communities. "This was just for Englishmen to see," he said, using a Brazilian expression for doing things for the sake of appearances. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
7 / 21
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wears a protective mask at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wears a protective mask at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wears a protective mask at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
8 / 21
Indigenous people from Guajajara ethnic group are seen on a motorcycle before members of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examine them at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Indigenous people from Guajajara ethnic group are seen on a motorcycle before members of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examine them at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Indigenous people from Guajajara ethnic group are seen on a motorcycle before members of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examine them at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
9 / 21
Children from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group are seen at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Children from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group are seen at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Children from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group are seen at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
10 / 21
A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao sate, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao sate, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao sate, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
11 / 21
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
12 / 21
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group with her hands painted holds a child in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group with her hands painted holds a child in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group with her hands painted holds a child in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
13 / 21
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group holds a child in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group holds a child in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A woman from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group holds a child in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
14 / 21
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
15 / 21
Women from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wear protective masks at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Women from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wear protective masks at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Women from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group wear protective masks at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
16 / 21
A child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group looks on in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group looks on in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group looks on in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
17 / 21
A man from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao sate, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A man from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao sate, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A man from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group wearing a protective face mask looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao sate, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
18 / 21
A child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group looks on at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group looks on at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A child from the Guajajara indigenous ethnic group looks on at a community school in the indigenous village of Morro Branco in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
19 / 21
A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group looks on at the the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group looks on at the the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group looks on at the the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua in the municipality of Grajau, state of Maranhao, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
20 / 21
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A member of the Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

Next Slideshows

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

President Trump is treated for coronavirus at a military hospital, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four weeks before Americans go to the polls...

1:59pm EDT
Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law...

12:07pm EDT
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

11:53am EDT
Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette

Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette

Members of the Black militia group NFAC march in Lafayette, Louisiana.

9:41am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Tens of thousands march in Minsk

Tens of thousands march in Minsk

Tens of thousands of people marched through the center of the Belarusian capital to demand that authorities free political prisoners, prompting police to turn water cannon on them.

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

President Trump is treated for coronavirus at a military hospital, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four weeks before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to reelect him.

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette

Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette

Members of the Black militia group NFAC march in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

The medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has given President Trump supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in critical cases.

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Guatemala invoked special measures for security forces after thousands of Central American migrants crossed the border without authorization as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast