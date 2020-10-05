Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

A child from the indigenous Guajajara ethnic group looks on in the indigenous village of Urucu Jurua, municipality of Grajau, Maranhao state, Brazil October 3, 2020. Indigenous and human rights groups such as the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi) and Human Rights Watch have criticized the government for reducing the SESAI's scope and ignoring the plight of indigenous people in the face of the pandemic. There have been 447 deaths from COVID-19 so far among Brazil's 800,000 indigenous people, according to SESAI, which only provides healthcare to those living on reservations. Another 388 have died off reservation in urban areas, according to the main indigenous umbrella organization APIB. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

