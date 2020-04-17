America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy Malone
Bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Some hundreds of residents affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Friends and neighbors, Norah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A woman holds a child as she walks past people waiting in line to receive testing outside Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, April 7. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
One-year-old Eileen Tavera and her sheep dog Charlie look out of their vehicle as they wait in line with hundreds of residents to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk, April 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side, April 8. REUTERS/Mike...more
A medical technician takes a sample to test for the coronavirus at a drive thru testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, April 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can't afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries in Los Angeles,...more
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, April 6. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment transport a patient in Boston, Massachusetts, April 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, put food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana, April 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Some of the acres of romaine lettuce after having been plowed into the ground due to the loss of the restaurant market, in Holtville, California, April 15. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm in New York City, April 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar...more
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, April 7. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S. Army National Guard member rests on boxes of preferred meals that were being distributed free to residents in the East Harlem of New York City, April 1. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A healthcare worker takes a break at the Tulane Medical Centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
FILE PHOTO: Well-wishers and friends gather on the street outside the home of former U.S. Marine nurse Ruth Gallivan to help celebrate her 104th birthday during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., April...more
Peter Lando and his family take part in Easter Mass live-streamed on the television in their home from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carlisle, Massachusetts, April 12. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Windows are lit in a heart shape of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, April 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 4, 2020. Handout/via REUTERS...more
Commercial fisherman Ben Stephens delivers fish directly to the doorstep of a customer in San Diego, California, April 5. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Townspeople line the route to the cemetery as the hearse carrying Vietnam and Korean Wars Air Force veteran Mary Foley, who died with no living family members and who could not have a full military funeral because of restrictions due to the...more
Lily Haines (L) celebrates her sixteenth birthday on her apartment balcony, watching her friends drive by with signs and balloons, as her mom, Suzanne Haines, takes photos, in Los Angeles, California, April 8. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson ...more
A healthcare worker wheels the body of a deceased person into a makeshift morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures during a protest against the lockdown measures in Richmond, Virginia, April 16. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque...more
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, in Washington, April 3. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Linda Cortes and her mother Angelica Cortes plant vegetable seeds outside their home at the Bella-B Mobile Home Park, where owner Yacov Sinai decreased rents by $225, or about 27%, to help residents in difficult economic situations due to the...more
A medical workers stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musicians friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
