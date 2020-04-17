Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2020 | 3:59pm EDT

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joy Malone &nbsp;

Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11.  REUTERS/Joy Malone  

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11.  REUTERS/Joy Malone  
Close
1 / 36
Bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson    

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson    
Close
2 / 36
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  
Close
3 / 36
Some hundreds of residents affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some hundreds of residents affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Some hundreds of residents affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 36
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2. REUTERS/Nick Oxford &nbsp; &nbsp;

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2. REUTERS/Nick Oxford    

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2. REUTERS/Nick Oxford    
Close
5 / 36
Friends and neighbors, Norah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York, April 5. &nbsp; REUTERS/Maranie Staab &nbsp; &nbsp;

Friends and neighbors, Norah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York, April 5.   REUTERS/Maranie Staab    

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Friends and neighbors, Norah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in a neighborhood in Syracuse, New York, April 5.   REUTERS/Maranie Staab    
Close
6 / 36
A woman holds a child as she walks past people waiting in line to receive testing outside Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, April 7. REUTERS/Joshua Lott &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman holds a child as she walks past people waiting in line to receive testing outside Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, April 7. REUTERS/Joshua Lott    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A woman holds a child as she walks past people waiting in line to receive testing outside Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, April 7. REUTERS/Joshua Lott    
Close
7 / 36
One-year-old Eileen Tavera and her sheep dog Charlie look out of their vehicle as they wait in line with hundreds of residents to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

One-year-old Eileen Tavera and her sheep dog Charlie look out of their vehicle as they wait in line with hundreds of residents to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
One-year-old Eileen Tavera and her sheep dog Charlie look out of their vehicle as they wait in line with hundreds of residents to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 36
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk, April 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk, April 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk, April 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Close
9 / 36
Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side, April 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side, April 8. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side, April 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Close
10 / 36
A medical technician takes a sample to test for the coronavirus at a drive thru testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, April 4. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A medical technician takes a sample to test for the coronavirus at a drive thru testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, April 4.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A medical technician takes a sample to test for the coronavirus at a drive thru testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, April 4.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 36
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can't afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries in Los Angeles, California, April 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can't afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries in Los Angeles,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can't afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries in Los Angeles, California, April 9.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    
Close
12 / 36
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8. &nbsp; REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8.   REUTERS/Lucas Jackson  

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8.   REUTERS/Lucas Jackson  
Close
13 / 36
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, April 6. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, April 6. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, April 6. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
14 / 36
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment transport a patient in Boston, Massachusetts, April 7. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment transport a patient in Boston, Massachusetts, April 7.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment transport a patient in Boston, Massachusetts, April 7.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 36
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, put food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana, April 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp; &nbsp;

Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, put food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana, April 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn    

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Food bank Second Harvest, with the help of the National Guard, put food donations in several thousand cars in Metairie, Louisiana, April 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn    
Close
16 / 36
Some of the acres of romaine lettuce after having been plowed into the ground due to the loss of the restaurant market, in Holtville, California, April 15. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Some of the acres of romaine lettuce after having been plowed into the ground due to the loss of the restaurant market, in Holtville, California, April 15.      REUTERS/Mike Blake    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Some of the acres of romaine lettuce after having been plowed into the ground due to the loss of the restaurant market, in Holtville, California, April 15.      REUTERS/Mike Blake    
Close
17 / 36
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm in New York City, April 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm in New York City, April 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7pm in New York City, April 16. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Close
18 / 36
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, April 7. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska &nbsp; &nbsp;

Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, April 7. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, April 7. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska    
Close
19 / 36
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp; &nbsp;

Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni    

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni    
Close
20 / 36
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 36
A U.S. Army National Guard member rests on boxes of preferred meals that were being distributed free to residents in the East Harlem of New York City, April 1. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

A U.S. Army National Guard member rests on boxes of preferred meals that were being distributed free to residents in the East Harlem of New York City, April 1. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A U.S. Army National Guard member rests on boxes of preferred meals that were being distributed free to residents in the East Harlem of New York City, April 1. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid    
Close
22 / 36
A healthcare worker takes a break at the Tulane Medical Centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A healthcare worker takes a break at the Tulane Medical Centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 14.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A healthcare worker takes a break at the Tulane Medical Centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 14.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
23 / 36
FILE PHOTO: Well-wishers and friends gather on the street outside the home of former U.S. Marine nurse Ruth Gallivan to help celebrate her 104th birthday during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Well-wishers and friends gather on the street outside the home of former U.S. Marine nurse Ruth Gallivan to help celebrate her 104th birthday during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., April...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Well-wishers and friends gather on the street outside the home of former U.S. Marine nurse Ruth Gallivan to help celebrate her 104th birthday during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Close
24 / 36
Peter Lando and his family take part in Easter Mass live-streamed on the television in their home from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carlisle, Massachusetts, April 12. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Peter Lando and his family take part in Easter Mass live-streamed on the television in their home from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carlisle, Massachusetts, April 12.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Peter Lando and his family take part in Easter Mass live-streamed on the television in their home from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carlisle, Massachusetts, April 12.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Close
25 / 36
Windows are lit in a heart shape of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, April 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Windows are lit in a heart shape of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, April 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Windows are lit in a heart shape of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, April 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
26 / 36
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB &nbsp; &nbsp;Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 4, 2020. Handout/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB    Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 4, 2020. Handout/via REUTERS...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB    Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 4, 2020. Handout/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Close
27 / 36
Commercial fisherman Ben Stephens delivers fish directly to the doorstep of a customer in San Diego, California, April 5. &nbsp; REUTERS/Bing Guan

Commercial fisherman Ben Stephens delivers fish directly to the doorstep of a customer in San Diego, California, April 5.   REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Commercial fisherman Ben Stephens delivers fish directly to the doorstep of a customer in San Diego, California, April 5.   REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
28 / 36
Townspeople line the route to the cemetery as the hearse carrying Vietnam and Korean Wars Air Force veteran Mary Foley, who died with no living family members and who could not have a full military funeral because of restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, passes by in Arlington, Massachusetts, April 8. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Townspeople line the route to the cemetery as the hearse carrying Vietnam and Korean Wars Air Force veteran Mary Foley, who died with no living family members and who could not have a full military funeral because of restrictions due to the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Townspeople line the route to the cemetery as the hearse carrying Vietnam and Korean Wars Air Force veteran Mary Foley, who died with no living family members and who could not have a full military funeral because of restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, passes by in Arlington, Massachusetts, April 8.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 36
Lily Haines (L) celebrates her sixteenth birthday on her apartment balcony, watching her friends drive by with signs and balloons, as her mom, Suzanne Haines, takes photos, in Los Angeles, California, April 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Lily Haines (L) celebrates her sixteenth birthday on her apartment balcony, watching her friends drive by with signs and balloons, as her mom, Suzanne Haines, takes photos, in Los Angeles, California, April 8.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Lily Haines (L) celebrates her sixteenth birthday on her apartment balcony, watching her friends drive by with signs and balloons, as her mom, Suzanne Haines, takes photos, in Los Angeles, California, April 8.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson    
Close
30 / 36
A healthcare worker wheels the body of a deceased person into a makeshift morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A healthcare worker wheels the body of a deceased person into a makeshift morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A healthcare worker wheels the body of a deceased person into a makeshift morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
31 / 36
Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures during a protest against the lockdown measures in Richmond, Virginia, April 16. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures during a protest against the lockdown measures in Richmond, Virginia, April 16. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures during a protest against the lockdown measures in Richmond, Virginia, April 16. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Close
32 / 36
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, in Washington, April 3. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, in Washington, April 3. REUTERS/Leah Millis    

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, in Washington, April 3. REUTERS/Leah Millis    
Close
33 / 36
Linda Cortes and her mother Angelica Cortes plant vegetable seeds outside their home at the Bella-B Mobile Home Park, where owner Yacov Sinai decreased rents by $225, or about 27%, to help residents in difficult economic situations due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Seattle, Washington, April 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Linda Cortes and her mother Angelica Cortes plant vegetable seeds outside their home at the Bella-B Mobile Home Park, where owner Yacov Sinai decreased rents by $225, or about 27%, to help residents in difficult economic situations due to the...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Linda Cortes and her mother Angelica Cortes plant vegetable seeds outside their home at the Bella-B Mobile Home Park, where owner Yacov Sinai decreased rents by $225, or about 27%, to help residents in difficult economic situations due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Seattle, Washington, April 6.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
34 / 36
A medical workers stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

A medical workers stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A medical workers stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs    
Close
35 / 36
Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musicians friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musicians friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musicians friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

3:07pm EDT
Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

While the city of Wuhan has reopened shopping malls and allowed companies to resume work, residential committees have been ordered to keep a careful watch on...

1:35pm EDT
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

12:24pm EDT
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

10:43am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

While the city of Wuhan has reopened shopping malls and allowed companies to resume work, residential committees have been ordered to keep a careful watch on households to help prevent the complete resumption of free movement.

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

The normally bustling Las Strip Strip sits empty of visitors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week.

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers.

The world's displaced brace for coronavirus

The world's displaced brace for coronavirus

Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants around the world prepare for the pandemic with limited access to healthcare, sanitation and ability to social distance.

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff pose for portraits and share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast