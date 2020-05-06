America amid the coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump points as he watches workers on the assembly line manufacturing protective masks during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Honeywell manufacturing workers seated based on pandemic social distancing guidelines wait to listen to President Donald Trump as he visits their facility manufacturing protective face masks in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump tours the assembly line of a Honeywell facility manufacturing protective face masks in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People keep a social distance as they wait in line for free walk-in coronavirus testing at the Bread for the City social services charity in Washington, May 5, 2020. The charity is able to test about 100 people each week. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cole Bergano watches golfers while working in a snack shop at The Golf Club At Newcastle as Governor Jay Inslee's "Safe Start Washington" begins Phase 1, allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions, in Newcastle, Washington, May 5, 2020....more
Skywriting planes spell out messages of thanks to first responders and healthcare workers over Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Caution tape hangs at the entrance of a temporarily closed Walmart store, where a number of employees tested positive for coronavirus and one employee died, in Quincy, Massachusetts, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Physician Assistant Cori Kostick demonstrates the Brigham B-PROTECTED testing booth used to administer tests for the coronavirus at the Brigham and Women Hospital's community testing site in Boston, Massachusetts, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian...more
Crowds gather at Buffalo Bayou Park as social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus are relaxed in Houston, Texas, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A couple share a kiss as sun-seekers return to the beach during a phased reopening in St. Pete Beach, Florida, U.S. May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Howard Smith visits his wife, Lois, a 77-year-old Alzheimer's patient, at the New Paltz Center nursing facility for the first time since lockdowns in Pine Bush, New York, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A couple sit on the intracoastal waterway as sun-seekers return to the beach during a phased reopening in St. Pete Beach, Florida, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A New York City MTA transit worker cleans a subway car in New York City, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A U.S. Marine stands beside the flag-draped coffin of a veteran who contracted the coronavirus at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters inside the U.S. Capitol as senators returned to Capitol Hill amid concerns that their legislative sessions could put lawmakers and staff at risk of contracting the coronavirus in...more
President Donald Trump participates in a live Fox News Channel virtual town hall called "America Together: Returning to Work" with with hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum about the response to the coronavirus being broadcast from inside the...more
Health workers rest near the NYU Langone Hospital, in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People rest and enjoy the day at Central Park maintaining social distancing norms, in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nancy Ray (L) and Roanne Trapani (R) sit on the beach during a phased reopening in St. Pete Beach, Florida, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
People gather near Huntington Beach Pier to protest California Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to temporarily close state and local beaches in Orange County, in Huntington Beach, California, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Demonstrators arrange props staged as body bags representing the death and despair in immigrant worker and essential worker communities during May Day protests in Manhattan, New York City, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Trump supporter stands with fellow demonstrators as they participate in a Reopen Delaware rally calling for the reopening of the state of Delaware at the state capitol in Dover, Delaware, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jason Henry, Shannin Strom-Henry and their daughter Zoe Henry, 11, who has pulmonary hypertension and congenital diaphragmatic hernia, pose for a photo as they self-isolate in their Bainbridge Island house since the beginning of March to protect...more
Workers roll a casket down a city street outside the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services funeral home, where it was found to be storing dead bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul vehicles, in Brooklyn, New York, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in the capitol building before the vote on the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth...more
Reverend Kris Casey (2nd L) greets visitors outside the Adams Square Baptist Church before a service to a congregation of 10 people or less to comply with limits imposed in response to the coronavirus in Worcester, Massachusetts, April 29, 2020....more
Next Slideshows
UK overtakes Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing...
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
UK overtakes Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography of Hong Kong protests
The photography staff of Reuters has won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of last year's violent protests in Hong Kong.
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.