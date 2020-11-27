America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges
Janis and Uri Segal smile as they celebrate Thanksgiving with a virtual zoom with their family before a small dinner together as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Lori Spencer (R) delivers a Thanksgiving dinner, magazines, and an old doll of her late father made by her mother, at the new care home of her mother Judie Shape, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland and who was infected and recovered...more
A couple wear masks on Thanksgiving Day in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A pedestrian passes by hotel rooms selectively illuminated in the shape of a heart at the Washington Hilton hotel on Thanksgiving day in Washington, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A woman receives a meal as volunteers distribute during Thanksgiving day in Washington, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Meal boxes are pictured as volunteers distribute them during Thanksgiving day in Washington, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Assistants carry "The Boss Baby" balloon during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to spectators in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Wild turkeys cross a street on the eve of Thanksgiving in Staten Island, New York, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Yayoi Kusama's "Love Flies Up to the Sky" balloon is seen during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Volunteers load food into boxes that will be distributed to people in need at Food Bank of the Rockies ahead of Thanksgiving in Denver, Colorado, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A volunteer loads up fresh produce to the trunk of a car as people line up to receive food donations from Food Bank of the Rockies ahead of Thanksgiving in the parking lot of St. James Presbyterian Church in Littleton, Colorado, November 25, 2020....more
A woman picks up food at a Los Angeles Mission homeless shelter Thanksgiving meal giveaway, in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait in line for a Los Angeles Mission homeless shelter Thanksgiving meal giveaway, in Los Angeles, California, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A health worker provides a COVID-19 test at a drive-through testing site, in Staten Island, New York, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People queue at Reagan National Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Arlington, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People walk at Reagan National Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Arlington, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People walk along a platform after arriving at Union Station ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Washington, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields hug at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Travellers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
