America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges

Lori Spencer (R) delivers a Thanksgiving dinner, magazines, and an old doll of her late father made by her mother, at the new care home of her mother Judie Shape, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland and who was infected and recovered...more

Lori Spencer (R) delivers a Thanksgiving dinner, magazines, and an old doll of her late father made by her mother, at the new care home of her mother Judie Shape, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland and who was infected and recovered at the start of the U.S. coronavirus outbreaks, in Seattle, Washington, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close