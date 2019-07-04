America celebrates the Fourth of July
A man and a girl ride in an antique Ford automobile during the annual 4th of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man and woman hold a Trump 2020 election banner as a child holds up a flag at Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People gather around the "Baby Trump" balloon during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People hold a giant inflatable blimp depicting Uncle Sam during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Miki Sudo competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
93-year-old Mabel Wittenmeyer waves a U.S. flag as she rides in a car during the annual 4th of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Women hold parasols as they take part in the Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Children waves national flags as people take part in the Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants sit under a giant inflatable U.S. flag-themed eagle during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man dressed in a historical uniform waves from a float during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People raise a U.S. flag on a flagpole in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of a ceremonial guard gather during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Children are pushed in decorated strollers during the annual 4th of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man rides in a miniature a car during the annual 4th of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Firefighters at scene of fire at Davey Jones Fireworks store in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Courtesy of Michael Stechschulte/Social Media/via REUTERS
A member of a ceremonial guard is seen during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
