America celebrates the Fourth of July
A couple dressed with the colours of the U.S. flag ride their motorcycle in front of the U.S. Capitol Building Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A beachgoer dances on the pier at Coney Island on the Fourth of July holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jack Nolingberg, 6, collects candy thrown by a four-car 4th of July parade amid the global coronavirus outbreak in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks are launched during celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Protesters gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument on the July 4th holiday in Richmond, Virginia, July 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl is seen through the window of a vehicle taking part in a four-car 4th of July parade in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A general view shows people relaxing on towels and under umbrellas and sun canopies, including one with the logo of the Arizona Cardinals on Pacific Beach in San Diego, California, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A female surfer wearing a protective mask walks past a sign encouraging the use of masks in Del Mar, California, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the coronavirus outbreak in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island for the Fourth of July holiday in New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island for Fourth of July holiday in New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations seen at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
