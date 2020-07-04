Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 4, 2020 | 4:32pm EDT

America celebrates the Fourth of July

A couple dressed with the colours of the U.S. flag ride their motorcycle in front of the U.S. Capitol Building Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A couple dressed with the colours of the U.S. flag ride their motorcycle in front of the U.S. Capitol Building Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A couple dressed with the colours of the U.S. flag ride their motorcycle in front of the U.S. Capitol Building Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 19
A beachgoer dances on the pier at Coney Island on the Fourth of July holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A beachgoer dances on the pier at Coney Island on the Fourth of July holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A beachgoer dances on the pier at Coney Island on the Fourth of July holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 19
Jack Nolingberg, 6, collects candy thrown by a four-car 4th of July parade amid the global coronavirus outbreak in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jack Nolingberg, 6, collects candy thrown by a four-car 4th of July parade amid the global coronavirus outbreak in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Jack Nolingberg, 6, collects candy thrown by a four-car 4th of July parade amid the global coronavirus outbreak in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 19
South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks are launched during celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks are launched during celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks are launched during celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
4 / 19
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
5 / 19
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheney Orr

People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona, July 4.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mesa, Arizona, July 4.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
6 / 19
Protesters gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument on the July 4th holiday in Richmond, Virginia, July 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument on the July 4th holiday in Richmond, Virginia, July 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Protesters gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument on the July 4th holiday in Richmond, Virginia, July 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 19
A girl is seen through the window of a vehicle taking part in a four-car 4th of July parade in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A girl is seen through the window of a vehicle taking part in a four-car 4th of July parade in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A girl is seen through the window of a vehicle taking part in a four-car 4th of July parade in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 19
A general view shows people relaxing on towels and under umbrellas and sun canopies, including one with the logo of the Arizona Cardinals on Pacific Beach in San Diego, California, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A general view shows people relaxing on towels and under umbrellas and sun canopies, including one with the logo of the Arizona Cardinals on Pacific Beach in San Diego, California, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A general view shows people relaxing on towels and under umbrellas and sun canopies, including one with the logo of the Arizona Cardinals on Pacific Beach in San Diego, California, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
9 / 19
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
10 / 19
A female surfer wearing a protective mask walks past a sign encouraging the use of masks in Del Mar, California, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A female surfer wearing a protective mask walks past a sign encouraging the use of masks in Del Mar, California, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A female surfer wearing a protective mask walks past a sign encouraging the use of masks in Del Mar, California, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
11 / 19
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
12 / 19
Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the coronavirus outbreak in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the coronavirus outbreak in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the coronavirus outbreak in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 19
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island for the Fourth of July holiday in New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island for the Fourth of July holiday in New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island for the Fourth of July holiday in New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 19
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island for Fourth of July holiday in New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island for Fourth of July holiday in New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island for Fourth of July holiday in New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 19
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
16 / 19
South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations seen at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations seen at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations seen at Mt. Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
17 / 19
Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Galveston, Texas, July 4. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 19
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheney Orr

People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People take part in a "Spontaneous Citizen's Parade" to mark the Fourth of July and to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Mesa, Arizona, July 4.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Hot dog champions

Hot dog champions

Next Slideshows

Hot dog champions

Hot dog champions

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo set records and retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest behind closed doors in...

4:06pm EDT
Trump visits Mount Rushmore

Trump visits Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump accused "angry mobs" of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech...

9:47am EDT
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 03 2020
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Jul 03 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Hot dog champions

Hot dog champions

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo set records and retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest behind closed doors in Brooklyn due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump visits Mount Rushmore

Trump visits Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump accused "angry mobs" of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extremism.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants

Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found intact.

Isolated Amazon tribe fears coronavirus infection

Isolated Amazon tribe fears coronavirus infection

Soldiers handed out masks and nurses tested for COVID-19 in a military operation to protect isolated tribes including the Yanomami in the Amazon rainforest, where dozens of indigenous communities have been infected with the latest disease to come from the outside to threaten their existence.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up frights from ghouls and zombies.

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast