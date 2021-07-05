Edition:
America celebrates the Fourth of July

People gather for the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration at the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A person wears U.S. regalia to celebrate Independence Day at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House at a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

People attend the Thomas - Mashburn Steam Engine annual July 4th parade in Cumming, Georgia, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Joey Chestnut competes during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person dressed in U.S. flags poses on the Coney Island Boardwalk on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Residents enjoy carnival games during 4th of July weekend celebrations in Erath, Louisiana, July 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People gather for the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration at the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People dressed as hot dogs drink beer in the stands at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jayne Williams, 10, buys a ticket to play a carnival game during 4th of July weekend celebrations in Erath, Louisiana, July 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Pre-game activities for Fourth of July prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Cumberland, Georgia, July 4, 2021. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

People gather on Coney Island beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Carlee Leblac, who is Erath's Miss Teen 4th of July 2021 and Haylie Rudisill, 17, who is Erath's Miss 4th of July 2021 joke around as 4th of July weekend celebrations take place in Erath, Louisiana, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People attend the Thomas - Mashburn Steam Engine annual July 4th parade in Cumming, Georgia, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Children walk eating ice creams as people gather for the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration at the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People wait in line to see the Liberty Bell on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

