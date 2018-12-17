Edition:
America in 2018

Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota, May 31. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband s mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A member of the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit acknowledges family members after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, October 18. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film Black Panther at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia, February 21. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A man and a woman kiss during the 98th Running of the Far Hills Race Meeting at Mooreland Farm in Far Hills, New Jersey, October 20. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 28. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Brandi Johnson fills out her voter certificate before voting in the midterm elections in Winterville, Georgia, November 6. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A protester sits on the lap of Lady Justice on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as demonstrators storm the steps and doors while Judge Brett Kavanaugh is inside being sworn in as an Associate Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in Brooklyn, November 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Cindy McCain looks out at the public lining the streets to the memorial service for her husband, U.S. John McCain in Phoenix, Arizona, August 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Robert Foster of Kensington, Maryland, dabs after correctly spelling a word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers take rest at the Camp Donna military base along the United States - Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Supporters of Rep. Beto O'Rourke, candidate for U.S. Senate attend a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, February 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Retired coal miner James Marcum, who has complicated black lung disease, stands for a chest x-ray at the Stone Mountain Health Services in St. Charles, Virginia, May 18. Marcum worked at a surface strip mine for 20-25 years, but has not yet been approved for benefits for his black lung disease. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Latonya Willis of Wilmington, holds her 17 month-old son Ayden with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, September 12. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Trump during a news conference following the midterm elections at the White House, November 7. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, February 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A supporter of Trump and Republican senate candidate Mike Braun attends the election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A man splashes in a puddle in Times Square during a heavy midday downpour in New York City, July 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Bill Martin, 72, displays a gun from his collection at his home in Carizzo Springs, Texas, September 5. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A protester stands in front of Virginia State Police officers forming a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their pre season game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, August 30. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas, July 14. Abisai was held at Casa Padre while his mother was detained at the Port Isabel detention facility. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California, May 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Emma Gonzalez, a student and shooting survivor from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the March for Our Lives event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, March 24. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, April 20. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 25. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, February 4. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York, May 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
Lightning fills the sky as cowboys from the Rio Grande Valley set camp after arriving for Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas, May 25. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Thomas Musolino wears a President Trump mask while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
