America in 2018
Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota, May 31. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband s mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A member of the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit acknowledges family members after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Fronton, Texas, October 18. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27. ...more
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film Black Panther at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia, February 21. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man and a woman kiss during the 98th Running of the Far Hills Race Meeting at Mooreland Farm in Far Hills, New Jersey, October 20. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 28. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Brandi Johnson fills out her voter certificate before voting in the midterm elections in Winterville, Georgia, November 6. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A protester sits on the lap of Lady Justice on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as demonstrators storm the steps and doors while Judge Brett Kavanaugh is inside being sworn in as an Associate Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, October...more
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York, April 16. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Runners race during the 2018 New York City Marathon in Brooklyn, November 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Cindy McCain looks out at the public lining the streets to the memorial service for her husband, U.S. John McCain in Phoenix, Arizona, August 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Robert Foster of Kensington, Maryland, dabs after correctly spelling a word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 29. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Army soldiers take rest at the Camp Donna military base along the United States - Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Rep. Beto O'Rourke, candidate for U.S. Senate attend a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, February 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Retired coal miner James Marcum, who has complicated black lung disease, stands for a chest x-ray at the Stone Mountain Health Services in St. Charles, Virginia, May 18. Marcum worked at a surface strip mine for 20-25 years, but has not yet been...more
Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Latonya Willis of Wilmington, holds her 17 month-old son Ayden with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, September 12. ...more
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Trump during a news conference following the midterm elections at the White House, November 7. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, February 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A supporter of Trump and Republican senate candidate Mike Braun attends the election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
A man splashes in a puddle in Times Square during a heavy midday downpour in New York City, July 17. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bill Martin, 72, displays a gun from his collection at his home in Carizzo Springs, Texas, September 5. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A protester stands in front of Virginia State Police officers forming a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11....more
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24. ...more
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to their pre season game against the Arizona...more
Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas, July 14. Abisai was held at Casa Padre while his...more
A firefighter extinguishes a hot spot in a neighbourhood destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California, May 24. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emma Gonzalez, a student and shooting survivor from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the March for Our Lives event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally...more
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 29. REUTERS/Joey Roulette
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, April 20. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 25. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, February 4. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York, May 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Lightning fills the sky as cowboys from the Rio Grande Valley set camp after arriving for Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas, May 25. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Thomas Musolino wears a President Trump mask while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
