Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jan 13, 2021 | 2:40pm EST

America in the age of Trump

Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 120
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
2 / 120
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
3 / 120
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 120
People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 120
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
6 / 120
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
7 / 120
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected&nbsp;by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 120
A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
9 / 120
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, was delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, October 19., 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, was delivering a speech on the campus of the University of...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, was delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, October 19., 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 120
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
11 / 120
A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and incite violence, stand in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and incite violence, stand in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
12 / 120
Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27, 2018. Blasey Ford began her testimony by saying: "I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school." REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27,...more

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27, 2018. Blasey Ford began her testimony by saying: "I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school." REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 120
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 120
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 120
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
16 / 120
First lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews,...more

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
First lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 120
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 120
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
19 / 120
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue following a shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue following a shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue following a shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 120
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
21 / 120
A photograph of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer is seen amongst flowers left at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters that took her life during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Ide

A photograph of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer is seen amongst flowers left at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters that took her life during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 14, 2017....more

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A photograph of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer is seen amongst flowers left at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters that took her life during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
22 / 120
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 120
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver, who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver, who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver, who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
24 / 120
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service for their father Jose Holguin, 50, who was originally from the Dominican Republic and died of complications related to COVID-19, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service for their father Jose Holguin, 50, who was originally from the Dominican Republic and died of complications related to COVID-19, at International Funeral...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service for their father Jose Holguin, 50, who was originally from the Dominican Republic and died of complications related to COVID-19, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 120
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
26 / 120
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in Manhattan, New York, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in Manhattan, New York, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in Manhattan, New York, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
27 / 120
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, August 30, 2018. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals...more

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2018
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, August 30, 2018. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 120
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
29 / 120
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Close
30 / 120
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
31 / 120
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses in Washington, January 6, 2021. A portrait of abolitionist senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticizing slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses in Washington, January 6, 2021. A portrait of abolitionist senator...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses in Washington, January 6, 2021. A portrait of abolitionist senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, who was beaten on the Senate floor after delivering a speech criticizing slavery in 1856, hangs above the couch. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
32 / 120
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
33 / 120
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
34 / 120
Contents of grain silos burst from flood damage in Fremont County, Iowa, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek

Contents of grain silos burst from flood damage in Fremont County, Iowa, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Contents of grain silos burst from flood damage in Fremont County, Iowa, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek
Close
35 / 120
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
36 / 120
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
37 / 120
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, December 22, 2017
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
38 / 120
Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (2nd R) attend a listening session held by President Donald Trump with other survivors and the families of victims to discuss school safety and shootings, at the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (2nd R) attend a listening session held by President Donald Trump with other survivors and the families of victims...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (2nd R) attend a listening session held by President Donald Trump with other survivors and the families of victims to discuss school safety and shootings, at the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
39 / 120
An overcrowded fenced area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, June 11, 2019 and released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General on July 2, 2019. Picture pixelated at source. Office of Inspector General/DHS/Handout via REUTERS

An overcrowded fenced area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, June 11, 2019 and released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
An overcrowded fenced area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, June 11, 2019 and released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General on July 2, 2019. Picture pixelated at source. Office of Inspector General/DHS/Handout via REUTERS
Close
40 / 120
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
41 / 120
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
42 / 120
President Donald Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington,...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
President Donald Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
43 / 120
A supporter of Trump and Republican senate candidate Mike Braun attends an election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

A supporter of Trump and Republican senate candidate Mike Braun attends an election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A supporter of Trump and Republican senate candidate Mike Braun attends an election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Close
44 / 120
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S. Senate in Washington, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S. Senate in Washington, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
45 / 120
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
46 / 120
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
47 / 120
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, among the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, among the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, among the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
48 / 120
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
49 / 120
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
50 / 120
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
51 / 120
President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
52 / 120
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
53 / 120
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
54 / 120
Joseph Fons, holds a Pride Flag as he runs in front of the Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joseph Fons, holds a Pride Flag as he runs in front of the Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Joseph Fons, holds a Pride Flag as he runs in front of the Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
55 / 120
Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand a stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand a stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand a stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
56 / 120
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime Representative John Lewis is placed by a military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime Representative John Lewis is placed by a military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime Representative John Lewis is placed by a military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
57 / 120
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
58 / 120
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
59 / 120
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
Close
60 / 120
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Close
61 / 120
A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
62 / 120
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a demonstration against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a demonstration against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a demonstration against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
63 / 120
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
64 / 120
Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
65 / 120
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
66 / 120
Cindy McCain looks out at the public lining the streets to the memorial service for her husband, Senator John McCain, in Phoenix, Arizona, August 30, 2018. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cindy McCain looks out at the public lining the streets to the memorial service for her husband, Senator John McCain, in Phoenix, Arizona, August 30, 2018.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2018
Cindy McCain looks out at the public lining the streets to the memorial service for her husband, Senator John McCain, in Phoenix, Arizona, August 30, 2018.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
67 / 120
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
68 / 120
Attendees partake in inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees partake in inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Attendees partake in inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
69 / 120
Trader Peter Tuchman wears a DOW 30,000 hat to mark the index's record high as he greets friends outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trader Peter Tuchman wears a DOW 30,000 hat to mark the index's record high as he greets friends outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Trader Peter Tuchman wears a DOW 30,000 hat to mark the index's record high as he greets friends outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
70 / 120
Ruth Santiago refreshes herself with water from a pipe after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Ruth Santiago refreshes herself with water from a pipe after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Ruth Santiago refreshes herself with water from a pipe after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
71 / 120
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
72 / 120
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
73 / 120
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home that experienced an outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home that experienced an outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home that experienced an outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
74 / 120
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's coronavirus rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's coronavirus rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's coronavirus rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
75 / 120
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
76 / 120
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
77 / 120
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate Joe Biden's election win on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate Joe Biden's election win on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate Joe Biden's election win on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
78 / 120
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
79 / 120
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
80 / 120
Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020.     REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020.     REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
81 / 120
A grain elevator is seen at night in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan &nbsp; &nbsp;

A grain elevator is seen at night in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan    

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A grain elevator is seen at night in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan    
Close
82 / 120
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Close
83 / 120
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag in response to President Donald Trump's remarks about NFL players kneeling in protest, as the president's motorcade passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag in response to President Donald Trump's remarks about NFL players kneeling in protest, as the president's motorcade passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag in response to President Donald Trump's remarks about NFL players kneeling in protest, as the president's motorcade passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
84 / 120
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
85 / 120
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
86 / 120
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrate after Biden accepted the presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country were hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrate after Biden accepted the presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the Democratic National Convention, as...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrate after Biden accepted the presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country were hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
87 / 120
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
88 / 120
Supporters of President Donald Trump scream at counter-protesters near the scene of a mass shooting that left nine people dead in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Supporters of President Donald Trump scream at counter-protesters near the scene of a mass shooting that left nine people dead in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of President Donald Trump scream at counter-protesters near the scene of a mass shooting that left nine people dead in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
89 / 120
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
90 / 120
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
91 / 120
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
92 / 120
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas,...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
93 / 120
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus-positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital &nbsp;on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. She died the next day. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus-positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital  on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. She died the next day....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus-positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital  on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. She died the next day. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
94 / 120
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
95 / 120
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
96 / 120
Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
97 / 120
A NYPD policeman is seen during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A NYPD policeman is seen during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A NYPD policeman is seen during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
98 / 120
Without his protective glasses on, President Donald Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing it with his wife Melania and son Barron at the White House in Washington, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Without his protective glasses on, President Donald Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing it with his wife Melania and son Barron at the White House in Washington, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Without his protective glasses on, President Donald Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing it with his wife Melania and son Barron at the White House in Washington, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
99 / 120
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Close
100 / 120
Ramlo Ali Noor, whose immediate family is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27, 2019. She had been waiting since applying to the U.S. government in 2015 to bring over her three boys from Uganda, but their cases faced hold-ups in refugee processing under the Trump administration. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey

Ramlo Ali Noor, whose immediate family is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27, 2019. She had been waiting since applying to the U.S....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Ramlo Ali Noor, whose immediate family is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27, 2019. She had been waiting since applying to the U.S. government in 2015 to bring over her three boys from Uganda, but their cases faced hold-ups in refugee processing under the Trump administration. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey
Close
101 / 120
'Chip' Charles Eichenberg, 72, excavates anthracite coal from a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

'Chip' Charles Eichenberg, 72, excavates anthracite coal from a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
'Chip' Charles Eichenberg, 72, excavates anthracite coal from a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
Close
102 / 120
President Donald Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), FEMA head Brock Long (2nd L), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), FEMA head Brock Long (2nd L), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California,...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
President Donald Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), FEMA head Brock Long (2nd L), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
103 / 120
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the pandemic has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the pandemic has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the pandemic has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Close
104 / 120
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have COVID-19 during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have COVID-19 during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have COVID-19 during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
105 / 120
President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
106 / 120
Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the U.S. military despite the Trump administration's ban on transgender people, holds a pre-transition picture of himself with his father as he poses for a portrait in San Diego, California, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the U.S. military despite the Trump administration's ban on transgender people, holds a pre-transition picture of himself with his father as he poses for a portrait in San Diego, California,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the U.S. military despite the Trump administration's ban on transgender people, holds a pre-transition picture of himself with his father as he poses for a portrait in San Diego, California, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
107 / 120
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
108 / 120
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS

Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. Curtis...more

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
Close
109 / 120
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
110 / 120
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc, in Adelanto, California, April 13. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc, in Adelanto, California, April 13. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc, in Adelanto, California, April 13. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
111 / 120
United States Postal Service mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in the previous weeks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

United States Postal Service mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in the previous weeks. REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
United States Postal Service mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in the previous weeks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
112 / 120
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
113 / 120
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
114 / 120
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
115 / 120
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
116 / 120
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
117 / 120
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus fears, in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus fears, in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus fears, in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
118 / 120
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
119 / 120
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland, May 26, 2019. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. President Donald Trump had described Maryland's largest city as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and a "very dangerous & filthy place." REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland, May 26, 2019. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland, May 26, 2019. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. President Donald Trump had described Maryland's largest city as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and a "very dangerous & filthy place." REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
120 / 120
View Again
View Next
U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard...

Next Slideshows

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

National Guard sleep in the U.S. Capitol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Trump.

10:56am EST
Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

9:08am EST
Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up on Wednesday

8:46am EST
Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

President Trump emerges from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas.

Jan 12 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

National Guard sleep in the U.S. Capitol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Trump.

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up on Wednesday

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

President Trump emerges from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas.

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left five people dead.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Divers scoured the sea bed retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage after the Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea.

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast