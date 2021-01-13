America in the age of Trump
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza...more
People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people...more
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A young girl dances with an American flag in baggage claim while women pray behind her during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January...more
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, was delivering a speech on the campus of the University of...more
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more
A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state...more
Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27,...more
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
First lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews,...more
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Boys pray outside the Tree of Life synagogue following a shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A photograph of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer is seen amongst flowers left at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters that took her life during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 14, 2017....more
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as Dan Gregory is tended to by medics after being shot in the arm by a driver, who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George...more
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service for their father Jose Holguin, 50, who was originally from the Dominican Republic and died of complications related to COVID-19, at International Funeral...more
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in Manhattan, New York, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A stadium security guard stands with her hand over her heart as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) sit in silent protest during the national anthem prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals...more
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018....more
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses in Washington, January 6, 2021. A portrait of abolitionist senator...more
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in...more
Contents of grain silos burst from flood damage in Fremont County, Iowa, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A man kneels as he brings a megaphone to a vigil on the steps of the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Parent Melissa Blank (L) and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (2nd R) attend a listening session held by President Donald Trump with other survivors and the families of victims...more
An overcrowded fenced area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, June 11, 2019 and released as part of a report by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her husband's mother after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Miller
President Donald Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington,...more
A supporter of Trump and Republican senate candidate Mike Braun attends an election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S....more
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, among the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24,...more
President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S in Tijuana, Mexico, December 4, 2018....more
Joseph Fons, holds a Pride Flag as he runs in front of the Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand a stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime Representative John Lewis is placed by a military honor guard at the center of the Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in Washington, June 1, 2020....more
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a demonstration against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Members of the ShieldWall Network hold up balloons decorated as the face of Adolf Hitler and give a white-power hand signal as they celebrate the German fascist's birthday outside Atkins, Arkansas, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cindy McCain looks out at the public lining the streets to the memorial service for her husband, Senator John McCain, in Phoenix, Arizona, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Attendees partake in inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Trader Peter Tuchman wears a DOW 30,000 hat to mark the index's record high as he greets friends outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ruth Santiago refreshes herself with water from a pipe after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020....more
A man who died from COVID-19 is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home that experienced an outbreak, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's coronavirus rules, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020....more
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd,...more
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A cab driver raises his fist as people celebrate Joe Biden's election win on Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A grain elevator is seen at night in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag in response to President Donald Trump's remarks about NFL players kneeling in protest, as the president's motorcade passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017....more
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor in New York City, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrate after Biden accepted the presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the Democratic National Convention, as...more
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Supporters of President Donald Trump scream at counter-protesters near the scene of a mass shooting that left nine people dead in Dayton, Ohio, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas,...more
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus-positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. She died the next day....more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mourners react outside a reception center for families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A NYPD policeman is seen during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Without his protective glasses on, President Donald Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing it with his wife Melania and son Barron at the White House in Washington, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily...more
Ramlo Ali Noor, whose immediate family is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27, 2019. She had been waiting since applying to the U.S....more
'Chip' Charles Eichenberg, 72, excavates anthracite coal from a strip mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
President Donald Trump visits the charred wreckage of Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park with Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L), FEMA head Brock Long (2nd L), Paradise Mayor Jody Jones (2nd R) and Governor Jerry Brown in Paradise, California,...more
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the pandemic has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have COVID-19 during Election Day in Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the U.S. military despite the Trump administration's ban on transgender people, holds a pre-transition picture of himself with his father as he poses for a portrait in San Diego, California,...more
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020....more
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead by an Atlanta police officer, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. Curtis...more
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc, in Adelanto, California, April 13. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
United States Postal Service mailboxes are stacked in a storage lot of a sandblasting and painting company in Hartford, Wisconsin, August 16, 2020. People who live nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in the previous weeks. REUTERS/Brian...more
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020....more
Supporters of President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus fears, in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April...more
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland, May 26, 2019. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers....more
