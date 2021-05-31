Edition:
America marks Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic

People flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A member of the armed forces takes part in the "flags in" ceremony, where over 1,000 service members place flags in front of more than 260,000 headstones in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
President Joe Biden attends an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, New Castle, Delaware, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Surfers head out to sea, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
People flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A man is seen out at sea, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Native Americans from all over the United States participate in an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Native Americans from all over the United States participate in an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A girl climbs the aerial ropes course at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
People climb the aerial ropes course at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Visitors wade in the lazy river as tourists flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Visitor Daniel Elliott sunbathes by the pool as tourists flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Travelers wait for luggage as they flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Travelers wait for luggage as they flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
A couple takes pictures, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
People camp at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Students take a trip with the Harpers Ferry Adventure Center to go river tubing along the Shenandoah River in Millville, West Virginia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A man and a girl walk on the sand, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
People flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
People camp at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A surfer rides a wave, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
People drink at Harpers Ferry Brewing for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A woman climbs the aerial ropes course at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Students take a trip with the Harpers Ferry Adventure Center to go river tubing along the Shenandoah River in Millville, West Virginia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Students take a trip with the Harpers Ferry Adventure Center to go river tubing along the Shenandoah River in Millville, West Virginia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Visitor Rachel Baudek sunbathes by the pool as tourists flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Passengers queue at LAX airport before Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Travelers flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
