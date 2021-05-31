America marks Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic
People flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A member of the armed forces takes part in the "flags in" ceremony, where over 1,000 service members place flags in front of more than 260,000 headstones in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden attends an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, New Castle, Delaware, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Surfers head out to sea, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
People flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A man is seen out at sea, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Native Americans from all over the United States participate in an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Native Americans from all over the United States participate in an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A girl climbs the aerial ropes course at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
People climb the aerial ropes course at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Visitors wade in the lazy river as tourists flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Visitor Daniel Elliott sunbathes by the pool as tourists flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Travelers wait for luggage as they flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Travelers wait for luggage as they flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
A couple takes pictures, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
People camp at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Students take a trip with the Harpers Ferry Adventure Center to go river tubing along the Shenandoah River in Millville, West Virginia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A man and a girl walk on the sand, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
People flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
People camp at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A surfer rides a wave, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
People drink at Harpers Ferry Brewing for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A woman climbs the aerial ropes course at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Students take a trip with the Harpers Ferry Adventure Center to go river tubing along the Shenandoah River in Millville, West Virginia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Students take a trip with the Harpers Ferry Adventure Center to go river tubing along the Shenandoah River in Millville, West Virginia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Visitor Rachel Baudek sunbathes by the pool as tourists flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Passengers queue at LAX airport before Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Travelers flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day weekend at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Next Slideshows
Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre
America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when an estimated 300 people died, thousands were made homeless and an entire...
Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire
The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, burned for six days while anchored off Colombo harbor.
In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre
A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.
San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting
Loved ones and colleagues mourn for the nine people shot dead at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, after an employee opened...
MORE IN PICTURES
Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre
America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when an estimated 300 people died, thousands were made homeless and an entire African-American community - Tulsa's prosperous "Black Wall Street" - was destroyed by white mobs.
Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire
The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, burned for six days while anchored off Colombo harbor.
In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre
A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.
Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects
The Brood X bugs get their closeup in images taken by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware.
San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting
Loved ones and colleagues mourn for the nine people shot dead at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, after an employee opened fire on his coworkers.
Harrowing scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege
The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn his election defeat.
Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption
Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.
Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.