America reaches grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths

Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital where she works in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" said Anklesaria to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

