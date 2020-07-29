America reaches grim milestone of 150,000 coronavirus deaths
Francisco Javier Cabrera Mateos searches for the box containing the cremated remains of his wife, Juana Beatriz Arenas, in a van of cremated remains following a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have...more
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The body of a patient, who died during an intubation procedure, is prepared by nurses to be transported to a morgue, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President Donald Trump departs after addressing a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A death note written by Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, about a COVID-19 patient who died while being intubated is pictured at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, during a viewing service for Holguin at International Funeral &...more
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a COVID-19 disease patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A medical staff member treats a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Family members of 79-year old COVID-19 patient Shirley Sellers, of Alexandria, Virginia, keep watch over her from outside her window at Annandale Healthcare Center in Annandale, Virginia, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers, who died at age 79 of complications from the coronavirus in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White shoes are displayed during a demonstration by Registered Nurses and the National Nurses United (NNU) members, on behalf of healthcare workers nationwide who have passed away due to the coronavirus, during a protest outside the White House in...more
A woman watches as an officer from the New York Police Department helps workers carry a body out of a house in Brooklyn, New York City, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen...more
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 patient who is now donating his blood for research on the virus, as Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting coronavirus research and treatment in Rochester, Minnesota, April...more
Motorists line up at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Leesburg, Virginia, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more
A sign made by prisoners pleading for help is seen on a window of Cook County Jail amid the outbreak in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, April 16, 2020....more
President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020....more
Staff of Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL), which runs a drive-through testing site, work in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Medics load a patient into the ambulance in the rain at the West Revere Health Center in Revere, Massachusetts, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington state, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from coronavirus at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Teresa Peters displays some of her homemade masks in Gallup, New Mexico, on the edge of the Navajo Nation, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Donovan Quintero
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Men carry a body into a funeral home in New York City, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Members of the New York City paramedic community escort the casket of their colleague as they attend a funeral for New York City paramedic Anthony "Tony" Thomas in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, New York, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Jewish Hasidic community members gather for a funeral procession during lockdown in Williamsburg, New York, April 28, 2020. BRUCE SCHAFF via REUTERS
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a New York subway station, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People queue during a food distribution in the Corona section of Queens, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A health care worker swabs a person at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station run by the state health department, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
U.S. flags are planted outside the Soldiers Home for the 88 veteran residents who have died in Holyoke, Massachusetts, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Family members of JBS USA meat packing plant employee Saul Sanchez attend his funeral after he died of coronavirus in Greeley, Colorado, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York City, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan, New York City, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wait in line to be tested outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
New York City Fire Department Emergency Medical Technicians wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly, at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington,...more
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of COVID-19 in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23,...more
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) wheel a man out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in Brooklyn, New York, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
