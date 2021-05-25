America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, puts his arm around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi near Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), as he and other members of the Floyd family pose with leaders in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 25,...more
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, reacts during a news conference with activists calling for justice for those killed by police officers, outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St Paul, Minnesota, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Community organizer Tommy McBrayer leads a chant in solidarity with George Floyd on the first anniversary of his death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Jacquana Gray embraces her daughter, Olivia, during a moment of silence on the first anniversary of George Floyd's death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A view of George Floyd Square after sounds of shots were reported in the area, on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton kneel with community leaders for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, at the National Action Network in New York City, May 25, 2021....more
Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, looks on as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks as she and Rep. Karen Bass meet with members of George Floyd's family in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 25, 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool...more
People chant in solidarity with George Floyd while showing raised fists on the first anniversary of his death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A person shows a raised fist on the first anniversary of George Floyd's death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A woman bows her head while raising her arm on the first anniversary of George Floyd's death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Writing is pictured at George Floyd Square after sounds of shots were reported nearby, on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Toshira Garraway Allen and Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, address the media calling for justice for those killed by police officers, outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St Paul, Minnesota, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Melodee Strong paints a mural at a Celebration of Life festival in honor of George Floyd, on the first anniversary of his death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Miller
People kneel on the first anniversary of George Floyd's death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Visitors look at art on display at the Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center after sounds of shots were reported near George Floyd Square, on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas...more
People watch as Raycurt Johnson plays the violin after sounds of shots were reported near George Floyd Square, on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Robin Puttin leads a prayer while kneeling and raising her hand on the first anniversary of George Floyd's death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Men board up Prestige Cuts Barber Lounge after sounds of shots were reported near George Floyd Square, on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People react as they march during the "One Year, What's Changed?" rally hosted by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation to commemorate the first anniversary of his death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People march during the "One Year, What's Changed?" rally hosted by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation to commemorate the first anniversary of his death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
George Floyd's cousin Shareeduh Tate and aunt Angela Harrelson hold a banner as they march with others during the "One Year, What's Changed?" rally hosted by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation to commemorate the first anniversary of his death,...more
Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, raises his fist after speaking at a memorial and rally in Brooklyn, New York City, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A rally to support Palestinians in Gaza joins a march for George Floyd across the Hawthorne Bridge ahead of the first anniversary of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
