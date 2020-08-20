Edition:
America roiled by protests over racial injustice

Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. Brandon Bell/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A member of the media stands amid tear gas used by police officers to clear protesters near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, August 19, 2020. TWITTER/DAVE_BLAZER / INSTAGRAM/AARON2543 /via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Noah and his older sister visit a mural of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after an encounter with police officers, ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death in Denver, Colorado, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Members of the media stand amid tear gas used by police officers to clear protesters near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, August 19, 2020. TWITTER/DAVE_BLAZER / INSTAGRAM/AARON2543 /via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right to free speech. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A counter-protester is held back after being sprayed with pepper spray as various militia groups stage rallies in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
A counter-protester sits with his hands behind his back after most counter-protesters were dispersed after various militia groups staged rallies in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against racial inequality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Brooklyn, New York, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Demonstrators block the NYPD vans to follow them with their bikes as they take part in a protest against racial inequality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Brooklyn, New York, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against racial inequality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Brooklyn, New York, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against racial inequality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Brooklyn, New York, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Filmmaker Chris Phillips is treated after being maced during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown Jr., talks to front line protestors on the lot of Ferguson Market during a protest after St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to reopen the case against Darren Wilson, who shot and killed his son in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Police use mace to disperse protesters in front of Ferguson Police Department as they mark six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" at site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" and his handler Larry McCool talk to a supporter of President Donald Trump at the site of ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Federal officers take a break from their duties to greet Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" as he is guided by his handler Larry McCool to the site of ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Protesters share a moment with Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" while at the site of ongoing protests, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Caroline Holifield, is treated after being pepper sprayed during a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A woman blocks Congress Avenue traffic during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A man watches protesters march past his window in the southeast area of Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
Protesters march for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
Young protesters march for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A protester dances as she marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A protester burns a flag during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A volunteer medic reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
