America roiled by protests over racial injustice
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. Brandon Bell/Handout via REUTERS
A member of the media stands amid tear gas used by police officers to clear protesters near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, August 19, 2020. TWITTER/DAVE_BLAZER / INSTAGRAM/AARON2543 /via REUTERS
An armed far-right militia member fist-bumps a police officer in riot gear as various militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial at Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Noah and his older sister visit a mural of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after an encounter with police officers, ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death in Denver, Colorado, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Members of the media stand amid tear gas used by police officers to clear protesters near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement centre in Portland, Oregon, August 19, 2020. TWITTER/DAVE_BLAZER / INSTAGRAM/AARON2543 /via REUTERS
A Texas Guerrillas member who calls himself "Apex," third from right, and others carry weapons at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. Members of the armed groups said they were there to protect BLM protesters and their right...more
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A counter-protester is held back after being sprayed with pepper spray as various militia groups stage rallies in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A counter-protester sits with his hands behind his back after most counter-protesters were dispersed after various militia groups staged rallies in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators take part in a protest against racial inequality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Brooklyn, New York, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators block the NYPD vans to follow them with their bikes as they take part in a protest against racial inequality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Brooklyn, New York, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators take part in a protest against racial inequality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Brooklyn, New York, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators take part in a protest against racial inequality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Brooklyn, New York, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Filmmaker Chris Phillips is treated after being maced during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown Jr., talks to front line protestors on the lot of Ferguson Market during a protest after St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to reopen the case against Darren Wilson, who shot and killed his...more
Police use mace to disperse protesters in front of Ferguson Police Department as they mark six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" at site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" and his handler Larry McCool talk to a supporter of President Donald Trump at the site of ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Federal officers take a break from their duties to greet Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" as he is guided by his handler Larry McCool to the site of ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan...more
Protesters share a moment with Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" while at the site of ongoing protests, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Caroline Holifield, is treated after being pepper sprayed during a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona
A woman blocks Congress Avenue traffic during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona
A man watches protesters march past his window in the southeast area of Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Protesters march for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Young protesters march for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester dances as she marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester burns a flag during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A volunteer medic reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
