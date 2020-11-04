America the day after the vote
A member of the news media looks over the event site the morning after Joe Biden’s election night, drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A note left behind on the podium by Donald Trump reads "Won Texas" after the president reacted to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An activist takes part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A tourist with a U.S. flag poses for photographs with his friends near the White House the day after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People light candles during a post-Election day prayer vigil at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Donald Trump talks through a loudspeaker while driving his Trump Unity Bridge outside the TCF Center where poll workers are tabulating ballots after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A mother and child walk through shadows cast by the rising sun on the front columns of the U.S. Supreme Court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through...more
Journalists wait for news after early results in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A woman uses a megaphone during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A supporter of Donald Trump gestures as he argues with a Trump detractor on Black lives Matter plaza near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An election worker is seen as mail-in ballots are counted in Chester County, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A view of the White House through a fence with placards attached reading "Loser" after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A person rides a scooter past a sticker depicting Donald Trump near the White House after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and the election official Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A man holds a newspaper on Black lives Matter plaza near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Journalists wait for news after early results in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People attend a post-Election day prayer vigil at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A U.S. Supreme Court Police officer walks past the front doors of the court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through the court system in Washington,...more
Chairs remain in the back of a Jeep the morning after Joe Biden’s election night, drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign is stuck on a street at Black Lives Matter Plaza after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, near the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A view of the White House through a fence after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
