Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2020 | 3:41pm EST

America the day after the vote

A member of the news media looks over the event site the morning after Joe Biden’s election night, drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A member of the news media looks over the event site the morning after Joe Biden’s election night, drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A member of the news media looks over the event site the morning after Joe Biden’s election night, drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 23
A note left behind on the podium by Donald Trump reads "Won Texas" after the president reacted to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A note left behind on the podium by Donald Trump reads "Won Texas" after the president reacted to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A note left behind on the podium by Donald Trump reads "Won Texas" after the president reacted to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 23
An activist takes part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

An activist takes part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
An activist takes part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
3 / 23
A tourist with a U.S. flag poses for photographs with his friends near the White House the day after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A tourist with a U.S. flag poses for photographs with his friends near the White House the day after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A tourist with a U.S. flag poses for photographs with his friends near the White House the day after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 23
People light candles during a post-Election day prayer vigil at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People light candles during a post-Election day prayer vigil at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
People light candles during a post-Election day prayer vigil at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 23
A supporter of Donald Trump talks through a loudspeaker while driving his Trump Unity Bridge outside the TCF Center where poll workers are tabulating ballots after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A supporter of Donald Trump talks through a loudspeaker while driving his Trump Unity Bridge outside the TCF Center where poll workers are tabulating ballots after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump talks through a loudspeaker while driving his Trump Unity Bridge outside the TCF Center where poll workers are tabulating ballots after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
6 / 23
Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Nadine Seiler from Waldorf, Maryland, waves an upside-down American flag outside the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
7 / 23
A mother and child walk through shadows cast by the rising sun on the front columns of the U.S. Supreme Court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through the court system in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A mother and child walk through shadows cast by the rising sun on the front columns of the U.S. Supreme Court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A mother and child walk through shadows cast by the rising sun on the front columns of the U.S. Supreme Court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through the court system in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 23
Journalists wait for news after early results in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Journalists wait for news after early results in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Journalists wait for news after early results in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
9 / 23
A woman uses a megaphone during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman uses a megaphone during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A woman uses a megaphone during a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 23
A supporter of Donald Trump gestures as he argues with a Trump detractor on Black lives Matter plaza near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A supporter of Donald Trump gestures as he argues with a Trump detractor on Black lives Matter plaza near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump gestures as he argues with a Trump detractor on Black lives Matter plaza near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 23
An election worker is seen as mail-in ballots are counted in Chester County, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

An election worker is seen as mail-in ballots are counted in Chester County, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
An election worker is seen as mail-in ballots are counted in Chester County, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
12 / 23
A view of the White House through a fence with placards attached reading "Loser" after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A view of the White House through a fence with placards attached reading "Loser" after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A view of the White House through a fence with placards attached reading "Loser" after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
13 / 23
Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Activists take part in a protest led by shutdownDC the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
14 / 23
A person rides a scooter past a sticker depicting Donald Trump near the White House after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A person rides a scooter past a sticker depicting Donald Trump near the White House after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A person rides a scooter past a sticker depicting Donald Trump near the White House after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 23
The election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and the election official Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

The election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and the election official Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
The election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and the election official Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
16 / 23
A man holds a newspaper on Black lives Matter plaza near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man holds a newspaper on Black lives Matter plaza near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man holds a newspaper on Black lives Matter plaza near the White House after Election Day in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 23
Journalists wait for news after early results in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Journalists wait for news after early results in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Journalists wait for news after early results in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election at the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
18 / 23
People attend a post-Election day prayer vigil at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People attend a post-Election day prayer vigil at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
People attend a post-Election day prayer vigil at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 23
A U.S. Supreme Court Police officer walks past the front doors of the court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through the court system in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. Supreme Court Police officer walks past the front doors of the court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through the court system in Washington,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A U.S. Supreme Court Police officer walks past the front doors of the court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through the court system in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 23
Chairs remain in the back of a Jeep the morning after Joe Biden’s election night, drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chairs remain in the back of a Jeep the morning after Joe Biden’s election night, drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Chairs remain in the back of a Jeep the morning after Joe Biden’s election night, drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 23
A sign is stuck on a street at Black Lives Matter Plaza after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, near the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A sign is stuck on a street at Black Lives Matter Plaza after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, near the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A sign is stuck on a street at Black Lives Matter Plaza after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, near the White House in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
22 / 23
A view of the White House through a fence after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A view of the White House through a fence after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A view of the White House through a fence after early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were announced, in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

Next Slideshows

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.

2:51pm EST
Nail-biting scenes from election night

Nail-biting scenes from election night

President Trump and Joe Biden both still have possible paths to win, as states keep counting mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

9:40am EST
Anxious Americans await election results

Anxious Americans await election results

The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by...

8:48am EST
Outcome uncertain after Election Day in America

Outcome uncertain after Election Day in America

Americans await the outcome of a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

4:13am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.

Nail-biting scenes from election night

Nail-biting scenes from election night

President Trump and Joe Biden both still have possible paths to win, as states keep counting mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anxious Americans await election results

Anxious Americans await election results

The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.

Outcome uncertain after Election Day in America

Outcome uncertain after Election Day in America

Americans await the outcome of a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

Inside key election races across the U.S.

Inside key election races across the U.S.

Candidates in key races await their results on election night.

Crowds gather outside White House on election night

Crowds gather outside White House on election night

People meet at Black Lives Matter Plaza and in parks surrounding the White House after polls close.

World reacts to U.S. election

World reacts to U.S. election

People around the world react to the results of the U.S. presidential election.

Biden's election night rally

Biden's election night rally

Supporters of Joe Biden gather at his election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware.

Counting the ballots after unprecedented election turnout

Counting the ballots after unprecedented election turnout

Poll workers count ballots cast by an estimated 160 million Americans, in polling stations and precincts across the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast