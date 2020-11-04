America the morning after the vote

A mother and child walk through shadows cast by the rising sun on the front columns of the U.S. Supreme Court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through...more

A mother and child walk through shadows cast by the rising sun on the front columns of the U.S. Supreme Court building the day after Election Day as results are still being counted and election-related lawsuits are expected to make their way through the court system in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

