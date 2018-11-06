America votes
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), candidate for U.S. Senate, arrives with his family to vote in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar after voting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller
U.S. Democratic Representative John Lewis puts on his 'I'm a Georgia Voter' sticker after casting a ballot at Wolf Creek Library in Atlanta. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryan
Democratic U.S. congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib points to her 'I voted' sticker after voting during the midterm election in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Democratic congressional candidate running in the 49th district Mike Levin gets an 'I Voted' sticker put on by his wife Chrissy after they voted during midterm elections in San Juan Capistrano, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer votes with her daughters Sherry and Sydney at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky
Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland, who is trying to become the first Native American woman in the U.S. House of Representatives, makes an Election Day in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo casts his vote at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Kisco, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum speaks to the media with his wife R. Jai Gillum and son after voting in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Democratic candidate Christine Hallquist votes during the midterm election in Hyde Park, Vermont. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna
Residents wait in line to vote at a fire station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man fills out a voting ballot at P.S. 20 during the midterm election in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A child waits as her mother fills out her ballot while voting in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A voting booth is seen as voting opens for the midterm election at P.S. 140 in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Voters wait in a line inside the Center for Civil and Human Rights, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People vote at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago
Voters head to a polling station in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign in support of the Republican Party is pictured near a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on the day of the U.S. midterm election. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Voters line up to vote as polls opened in the U.S. midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections in Deerfield Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A woman stands in a polling station at P.S. 140 during the midterm election in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Voters line up to vote in the U.S. midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections in Boca Raton, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Man and woman look at the voter forms as they wait in line at the Center for Civil and Human Rights, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman arrives at P.S. 140 as voting opens for the midterm election in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Virginia state senator Jennifer Wexton, Democratic nominee for Virginia's 10th Congressional District arrives to vote at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago
