United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 6, 2018 | 12:10pm EST

America votes

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), candidate for U.S. Senate, arrives with his family to vote in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar after voting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
U.S. Democratic Representative John Lewis puts on his 'I'm a Georgia Voter' sticker after casting a ballot at Wolf Creek Library in Atlanta. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic U.S. congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib points to her 'I voted' sticker after voting during the midterm election in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate running in the 49th district Mike Levin gets an 'I Voted' sticker put on by his wife Chrissy after they voted during midterm elections in San Juan Capistrano, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer votes with her daughters Sherry and Sydney at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland, who is trying to become the first Native American woman in the U.S. House of Representatives, makes an Election Day in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo casts his vote at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Kisco, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum speaks to the media with his wife R. Jai Gillum and son after voting in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic candidate Christine Hallquist votes during the midterm election in Hyde Park, Vermont. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Residents wait in line to vote at a fire station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A man fills out a voting ballot at P.S. 20 during the midterm election in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A child waits as her mother fills out her ballot while voting in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A voting booth is seen as voting opens for the midterm election at P.S. 140 in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Voters wait in a line inside the Center for Civil and Human Rights, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
People vote at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Voters head to a polling station in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A sign in support of the Republican Party is pictured near a polling station in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
The U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on the day of the U.S. midterm election. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Voters line up to vote as polls opened in the U.S. midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections in Deerfield Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A woman stands in a polling station at P.S. 140 during the midterm election in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Voters line up to vote in the U.S. midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections in Boca Raton, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Man and woman look at the voter forms as they wait in line at the Center for Civil and Human Rights, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
A woman arrives at P.S. 140 as voting opens for the midterm election in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Virginia state senator Jennifer Wexton, Democratic nominee for Virginia's 10th Congressional District arrives to vote at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
