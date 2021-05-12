Edition:
American adolescents get the COVID vaccine

Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine after Georgia authorized the vaccine for ages over 12 years, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Family members look on as Jack Frilingos, 12, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Maddy Yoo, 12, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Aidan Mohl, 13, waits in line to receive the Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Aidan Mohl, 13, (L) joins others in a waiting room after receiving Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Kira Lundell, 16, who is on the autism spectrum, receives a coronavirus vaccine at Variety - the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley during a vaccine clinic on their campus in conjunction with Skippack Pharmacy in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

A supply of Pfizer's vaccine is seen at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

A girl receives a coronavirus vaccine in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Thomas Macconnell, 16, who is on the autism spectrum, receives a coronavirus vaccine in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Aidan Mohl, 13, waits to be inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Cayla Crume, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

A teenager is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Registered Medical Assistant Melissa Dalton inoculates a teenager with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Cooper Semrad, 15,  is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Timothy Frilingos watches as his son, Paul Frilingos, 15, is  inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Aidan Mohl, 13, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine by Registered Medical Assistant Melissa Dalton at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Maddy Yoo, 12, waves to a friend as she waits in line to receive Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Registered Medical Assistant Melissa Dalton takes a breather as she talks with Dr. Jane Wilkov after inoculating many teenagers with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

