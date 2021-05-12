American adolescents get the COVID vaccine
Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine after Georgia authorized the vaccine for ages over 12 years, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Family members look on as Jack Frilingos, 12, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Maddy Yoo, 12, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Aidan Mohl, 13, waits in line to receive the Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Aidan Mohl, 13, (L) joins others in a waiting room after receiving Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Kira Lundell, 16, who is on the autism spectrum, receives a coronavirus vaccine at Variety - the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley during a vaccine clinic on their campus in conjunction with Skippack Pharmacy in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April...more
A supply of Pfizer's vaccine is seen at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A girl receives a coronavirus vaccine in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Thomas Macconnell, 16, who is on the autism spectrum, receives a coronavirus vaccine in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Aidan Mohl, 13, waits to be inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Cayla Crume, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A teenager is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Registered Medical Assistant Melissa Dalton inoculates a teenager with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Cooper Semrad, 15, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Timothy Frilingos watches as his son, Paul Frilingos, 15, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Aidan Mohl, 13, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine by Registered Medical Assistant Melissa Dalton at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Maddy Yoo, 12, waves to a friend as she waits in line to receive Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Registered Medical Assistant Melissa Dalton takes a breather as she talks with Dr. Jane Wilkov after inoculating many teenagers with Pfizer's vaccine at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
